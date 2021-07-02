Reconstruction of the hinterland

Our various commentators are unanimous in their calls for the diversification of the economy, its reconstruction into the provision of goods and services for export by the onshore sector.
However there are many approaches being suggested or utilised and these include choices from giving incentives to the private sector to take the higher risk of exporting, attracting foreign investors to locate in Trinidad and Tobago, including the building of industrial parks, encouraging SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and local entrepreneurs via various grants and support from Government agencies, the plan by Government to produce green hydrogen to support its petrochemical sector, to improve its ease of doing business (EoDB), even a competition at one stage, “i2i”, to encourage the creation of innovative ideas by the population.
Some are even calling for a deliberate attempt to include the Venezuelan immigrants into our economic development thrust, given our decreasing labour participation, the older initiatives of negative listing to encourage the development eventually of local exporters and even the building of Point Lisas initially to encourage the onshore private sector to go downstream of the commodities produced.
We have attracted major foreign investment in the energy and petrochemical sectors, have seen as a result large growth of the economy and earned much foreign exchange, all with no real improvement in the development of the economy. Though the small manufacturers in Germany are major exporters, the Mittelstand, our onshore manufacturers are more into non-tradables.
We have invested much capital into the eTeck park in Tamana, hoping for foreign investment to locate there— nothing of any significance to date. We are now engaged in building another at Phoenix Park, with the promise that some Chinese firms will locate there— will others follow? The problem is that unless we put in place an innovation system to use the presence of these foreign companies and their technologies to develop our own export companies, like China did, we may get economic growth but no real development (reference Richard Baldwin, The Great Convergence).
Some insist that a major problem is our poor showing in the EoDB. This is indeed a bit of a disincentive, yet we have onshore companies engaged in non-tradables, import, mark-up and sell, that operate in lower-risk areas and make handsome profits despite the drawback of EoDB.
Our history as a plantation economy mitigates against this kind of economic development where the local private sector is seen as the lead actor in economic adaptation and has to be encouraged to perform by incentives. Prof John Foster of the University of Queensland, Australia, sees such a sector as rigid and non-adaptive as a result of its history. Still, the performance of our onshore private sector that provides the majority of the jobs (96 per cent) is out of sync with the education process wherein some 70 per cent of the graduate workforce emigrates since they cannot find locally suitable jobs. However, the first task in the reconstruction of the economy is not finding jobs for these graduates, nor ensuring that the current onshore economic activity, which does not earn much foreign exchange, is adequately supplied with labour and the skills it requires.
Instead, the first task in the reconstruction is to decide on the few technologies/industries in which it is thought that T&T can export globally competitive goods/services at such a level that at least the money for essential imports is earned. The following is a quotation from one of my 2017 articles:
“Prof Calestous Juma, a celebrated economist from Harvard University, USA, spoke to us at UWI on economic diversification—economic leapfrogging. He pointed out that the transformation of economies today is via the use of knowledge. He said that once a country becomes top class in a certain technology, its application in products and services depends only on the imagination and innovation of its people. Imagination without the grasp of technology is useless. This parallels what Prof Ricardo Hausmann told us in his IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) report that if the country had the skills to operate in the dense productive space of the global market, i.e., it was fluent in the languages of the relevant technologies of the product space, it was easy to jump from ‘tree to tree’, produce new goods and service as the technologies evolved.”
This parallels the ideas of the Solow residual and the Cobb-Douglas total factor productivity that consist of many things, particularly technology, knowledge and innovation, necessary for the success of any economic innovative activity; building competitive advantage (based on innovation and product differentiation) as opposed to relying simply on comparative advantage.
Hence, in building a National Innovation System, the initial step is to conduct a foresighting exercise—choosing the few industries/technologies—by a panel of expert advisers, on behalf of the Government, of areas in which we are most likely to be globally competitive. An appropriate model to base this national innovation system on is the Triple Helix, an integrated effort of the Government, the private sector (new and existing) and R&D (research and development) institutions, with the Government taking the lead role. (Reference: “Then all fall down” by Mary King, Express October 13, 2019).
Such an approach will define the capital and the labour required, together with the international business networks that have to be developed, in the reconstruction of our onshore economy, the hinterland.
—Mary King is a former government minister