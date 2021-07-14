Part II
To recap briefly, in Part 1 (published yesterday) the focus was on the recruitment process for the Commissioner of Police (CoP) and the unsuccessful efforts by the government by way of Legal Notice 2015 to insert itself unlawfully into the selection of the CoP, whose powers and authority were extensively expanded by the 2006 constitutional amendment.
It is submitted were it not for the court’s ultra vires rulings on several key components of the 2015 Notice, the independence of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) would have been diluted, if not eroded, with the very real danger that the candidate best suited to the office not being appointed.
The concern as to the intent and purpose of the current 2021 Legal Notice is therefore not without considerable merit, given the undisguised attempts by the executive to exercise a troubling level of influence in the selection of the CoP by way of its 2015 Legal Notice, the constitutionality of critical parts of which were successfully challenged in the Harridath Maharaj case, and could not therefore form practically and legally any part of any new Legal Notice with respect to the recruitment process for the CoP. One cannot therefore help but view this new Notice with some level of scepticism.
The key points to
note in 2021 Notice
The 2021 Notice most notably excludes the participation of a local firm to assist in the recruitment process. Having been directed by the Judiciary regarding the 2015 amendments to exclude the executive via the Minister of National Security from triggering the selection process, whether directly or indirectly, it appears the Government has now decided pursuant to Clause 3 of the 2021 Legal Notice that the members of the PolSC who are drawn from diverse professional backgrounds and are certainly not Subject Matter Experts on what is essentially a human resource specialist area, no longer need the guidance and assistance of local experts in the selection process. The explanation, as I understand it, is too much time would be involved in retaining a local firm for such a critical exercise.
However, regarding time-constraints concerns, based on a release from news.gov.tt sometime in early 2020, the PolSC met with a local firm identified on the Parliament website as the successful bidder to assist the PolSC in that very recruitment process, and that the contract was finalised and executed on July 24, 2020, and, as per the agreed timelines, the recommendations of the firm were expected to be received by December 2020.
It is my understanding that the Report was ready for submission by the local firm since November 2020. As such, the argument about timeliness appears rather curious, given that the local firm’s participation in the selection process at taxpayers’ cost was already completed by the time the 2021 notice was published.
So what to make of this argument about wasting time and money in the selection process?
According to the same Government release, the PolSC was directed to thereafter take steps to produce an Order of Merit List and submit same to the President in accordance with s.123(2) and (3) of the Constitution.
Clause 3 (e) of the 2021 Notice does in fact provide that the PolSC shall establish an Order of Merit List indicating the highest graded candidate, followed by the other candidates in descending order of merit.
However, in the 2015 Notice, only the name of the highest ranked candidate in the List was sent to the President for submission to Parliament (with its power of veto). Parliament could then vote only on the first ranked candidate which, if supported, would mean the end of the process and the CoP would then be appointed by the PSC—a process which ensures a level of constitutional autonomy and independence from executive overreach. Only if the first ranked was not selected would the second ranked candidate be submitted and so on in descending order.
Now the Legal Notice 2021—instead of providing that only the name of the highest graded candidate would be submitted to the President in accordance with the procedure provided for by s.123(2) and (3) of the Constitution, provisions which were in place since 2006—now provides that the entire list be submitted to the President.
In the absence of further directions, as was the case with the 2015 Notice, there are no clauses in the 2021 Notice as to how the President is to treat with the List other than the List is to be submitted in accordance with s.123 of the Constitution.
Surely, further directions should have been included in the Notice so as to remove any uncertainty in the recruitment process. The potential mischief is that in the absence of specific legislative presidential powers or directions to the President in the Legal Notice, is the Cabinet free to decide which name on the Order of Merit List is to be first put forward although the candidate has been ranked lower down on the List, or is the President to submit the entire Order of Merit List to Parliament with the ranking of the candidates?
In the absence of clear instructions, it is quite conceivable that the Cabinet, and to be more frank, the Prime Minister, will be free to select his preferred candidate even if the candidate is the lowest or middle- ranked by the PolSC. If that is the case, the party in power would in effect select its preferred CoP in a manner that could not be intended to ensure the autonomy and independence of the PolSC.
In closing, it would have been helpful, and is still the case, if as in the 2015 Notice, it was made clear that upon receiving the Order of Merit List of candidates from the PolSC only the candidate who was highest ranked by the commission would be first submitted by the President for presentation to the Parliament for the selection of the CoP. As it is, the 2021 Legal Notice has too many gaps in the recruitment process which, given the 2015 attempted executive incursions into the independence of the PolSC, leaves one with a sense of unease.
In the circumstances, an explanation addressing the concerns raised would be most welcomed.