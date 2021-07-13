Recruitment process for top cop—a cause for concern?

The recruitment process for the appointment of the Commissioner of Police (CoP) upon the expiration in August of the three-year period of contract of the current office-holder, Gary Griffith, has been met with some level of disquiet. In this article, it is not the intention to comment on the suitability or lack thereof of the person eventually selected.
The concern, and the objective of this article, is to examine whether the current Legal Notice 183 of 2021, which sets out the recruitment process for the appointment of a CoP—post the expiry of the contract period of the current office-holder—provides the necessary checks and balances against the abuse of executive powers or executive overreach, irrespective of the political party in power.
The starting point must of necessity be with the constitutional role of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and in relation to the subject of this article, the role of the Police Service Commission (PolSC), in particular.
The raison d’etre of public service commissions in general is to insulate and protect them from executive overreach or interference in critical appointments for the real fear that instead of making a selection in the best interest of the populace, the person so selected would be subject to the control of the executive—essentially, the party in power—a point articulated by Kenneth Lalla in his highly regarded text, The Public Service and Service Commission, who prior to his passing was an attorney, former chairman of the PSC, PolSC and Defence Force commissions.
The 2006 constitutional amendments to the PolSC—expanded powers of the CoP
The amendments introduced to the Constitution in 2006 are of special significance to the PolSC, particularly as it relates to the appointment of the CoP and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and the unprecedented powers thereby conferred. Section 123, as amended, expressly provides that the PolSC shall be responsible only for the appointment of the CoP and DCPs and the CoP shall have, subject to the right of appeal, the power and authority to discipline, transfer and make appointments of all police officers, the PolSC thereby effectively divesting itself of its pre-2006 direct powers and authority over the Police Service, save and except over the CoP and DCPs.
While the autonomy and independence of the respective public service commissions from executive overreach are undisputedly important to a functioning democracy, the words of caution of Lord Diplock, with respect to the PolSC in the celebrated Privy Council case of Thomas v Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago [1982] AC 113, are especially instructive and remain relevant, and it is submitted, even more so today.
Lord Diplock had this to say at pp123G-124G: “Under a party system of government such as exists in Trinidad and Tobago... whose constitution followed the Westminster model, dismissal at pleasure would make it able to operate what in the United States is called the spoils system...that is make it possible to enable the government composed of the leaders of the political party that happened to be in power to dismiss all members of the public service who were not members of the ruling party and prepared to treat the proper performance of their public duties as subordinated to the furtherance of the party’s political aims.
“In the case of an armed police force with the potentiality for harassment that such a force possess the power of summary dismissal opens up the prospect of the power of summary dismissal... converting it into what might in effect function as a private army of the political party that has obtained the majority of the seats in parliament in the last election.”
As such, it is submitted that it is even more imperative, given the expansive powers and authority of the CoP and DCPs pursuant to the 2006 constitutional amendments that the utmost care be taken to ensure that the process of recruitment of those officers meet the highest standards of probity, transparency and integrity, an issue which became a matter of great disquiet in the publication of Legal Notice 183/2015, regarding the recruitment process to be adopted by the PolSC in the selection of the CoP.
The 2015 Legal Notice—Recruitment of CoP
The notice, in its original form, was successfully challenged in Harridath Maharaj v The Police Service Commission and the Attorney General CV 2016—01218. In Maharaj, the main issues raised were whether the 2015 Police Selection Notice infringed the constitutional rights of the PolSC; whether the notice was illegal, in that it mandated that the PolSC shall act in accordance with s20A(1) (c) of the Central Tenders Board Act; and whether the notice was an unjustifiable and unlawful interference with the independence, jurisdiction, power, role and function of the PSolSC.
On those central issues, the court made the following rulings:
• while the wording may have differed, the 2006 amendment did not remove the autonomy and independence of the PolSC on the appointment of the CoP and DCPs
• the provision that the initial selection process was to be triggered by the Minister of National Security carried with it the ability to influence the outcome of the selection process and was therefore ultra vires the Constitution. (The notice was amended so that the commission would effectively initiate the process of recruitment)
• the mandatory instruction that selection of a local firm (the international firm selection had been revoked under the 2009 order) shall be made in accordance with s20 A(1) (c) of the Central Tenders Board Act effectively provided for Nipdec or a wholly owned State company to select the local firm and was held to be ultra vires the Constitution and accordingly deleted from the notice.
• the local firm “shall submit” potential candidates “in the form of a short list of candidates” was deleted as such mandatory selection by the firm involved a value judgment which the Constitution did not contemplate and would take away from the commission, another incursion into its autonomy.
The portions of the notice that remained unchanged were the establishment by the PSC of an order of merit list and submission of the list to the President of the highest-ranked candidate for presentation to the Parliament which selection could be affirmed or by exercise of its power of veto rejected, with the name of the next highest-ranked candidate being then submitted to the President and the process continuing in descending order of merit if necessary.
• Part II tomorrow
—Karen Tesheira is an attorney, law lecturer and former minister of finance.