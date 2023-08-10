Reflecting on Brinsley’s legacy

The current full-scale attacks on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar’s advice to victims of brutal home invasions to stand their ground, light them up and empty the clip raise some pertinent questions.

Granted that Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s reference to lighting up and emptying the clip may be regarded as extreme and attention-grabbing language, the national context in which the statement has been made and the general sentiment of the public on the horrendous crime situation need to be taken into account.