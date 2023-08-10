Reflecting on Brinsley’s legacy

Many have described professor Brinsley Samaroo as a popular or people’s historian and this is true. Brinsley lived and loved history and he shared this knowledge and interest with all he met. He was continuously researching, writing and publishing in books, shorter pamphlets for ea­sier access, as well as academic, peer-reviewed publications. He also spoke publicly at numerous events, making his name a household one in Trinidad and Tobago, hence the outpouring of positive messages and feelings of loss.

In addition to his family and close friends, possibly none will miss him more than the staff at the West Indian section of The UWI Alma Jordan Library. He was their most loyal and consistent client. They were part of his daily routine. He has probably spent some of the most hours in the library’s Eric Williams Collection. Brinsley was active in the 1970s radical theology movement and the Black Power movement that accompanied it at that time. Historians were critical to that movement, as it challenged colonial history and the racial exclusion and discriminatory practices that had resulted from this. Caribbean (West Indian) history was new at that time and it was revolutionary. He, like many young people of the time, were part of this history.

Like me, his research interests were broad and eclectic. His 1969 PhD thesis, “Constitutional and Political Development of Trinidad and Tobago”, was very useful in my own PhD research, and his interest in labour and working-class history would continue throughout his life. He was particularly interested in socialist and anti-imperialist activists and officials like Howard Nankivell, Elma Francois and Adrian Cola Rienzi. With a strong interest in Indo-Caribbean history, including Presbyterian Church history, Brinsley also carried out research on Indigenous peoples and the African-American Islamic “Merikins”, who were settled in the Valencia region away from their Christian counterparts settled in Moruga, among others. He was among the organisers of the Conferences on East Indians in the Caribbean between 1975 and 2002, consolidating a body of knowledge that had not existed before. I had the privilege of presenting some of my early work on Indian women and indentureship at one of the early meetings, causing much consternation, and another paper at a later 2011 conference.

Brinsley was widely known to researchers globally who would request his assistance to identify local accommodation, logistical arrangements and library access. I don’t know how they got on to him, but he always responded and they are eternally grateful. They would benefit from his own knowledge in the areas of their research. But Brinsley was also a great support to local community and lay historians. Provi­ding with access to libra­ry resources unavailable to them, guiding their work and supporting their writing. Among these is Babalao Rudolph Eastman, who testifies to the support provided by Brinsley over the past 30 years and to his upcoming publication on African influences on culture in Trinidad. Indeed, when I was a graduate student coming home to do my field work for my doctoral dissertation, I went to visit Brinsley and in no time, he had fixed me up with one of the carrells (small reading rooms) available at that time in The UWI Main Library for the duration of my research period.

As head of the IGDS for many years, we collaborated with Brinsley in a number of ways—for example, ma­king presentations at our lunchtime seminar series. Another was the multidisciplinary research project, “The Nariva Swamp: A Contested Wetland: A Gendered Case Study”, where his knowledge of the Nariva area assisted our efforts to integrate gender analysis into environmental-­related research. Later, we collaborated more formally, in a larger project among St Lawrence University, USA; University of Toronto, University of Peterborough, Trent, Canada; and The UWI, St Augustine. Brinsley was the project leader for the St Augustine campus.

In addition to the intense work carried out by the research teams, who could forget the limes in Mayaro on the Guayaguayare Road? Brinsley was the quintessential Trini limer. He would organise “the cook” with the partners of the area and drinks were essential. He would access an extra house closer to the beach if necessary, and no international research meeting held locally was complete without that Mayaro lime. He was the “Man (Person) for all Seasons”. Everyone would have their favourite Brinsley stories. These are only some of mine.

What will his legacy be? In addition to other things that could be considered, for example, history scholarships, prizes, etc, in his name, I think he would appreciate if his passing causes our society to pause and reflect on the importance of its history. He would appreciate a national commitment, especially through the formal education system at primary and secondary levels, the media, national museum systems and other sources to ensure that our history is taught and/or communicated, enthusiastically, crea­tively and treated as important. This would help evidence-based information replace the many common myths and misconceptions that are repeated ad nauseum. It would also give us all a clearer picture of who we are. In this regard, I congratulate the National Archives for its current efforts on social media. However, Brinsley would want us all to do much more.

—The author Rhoda Reddock is Professor Emerita, The UWI, St Augustine campus.

Let's proclaim the pan as ours

PM has more to explain

