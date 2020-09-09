In her address to the nation on the 58th anniversary of Independence, President Paula-Mae Weekes dealt with the topic of racism, which she said “is not completely divorced from the issue of Independence since its roots lie in our colonial past”. The President noted that “the general election 2020 flipped Trinidad and Tobago over and exposed what can be described as its ugly underbelly”.
I think that it’s probably more accurate to say that the country was flipped “again” to show our underbelly. We have been there. Take the controversial chutney song by “Massive”, for example.
Racial venom at election time is to be expected here because our politics is based on race. In Jamaica, where three per cent of the population are Indian, race does not factor in the election give-and-take.
My experience going back to childhood is that elections are racial affairs. I have a memory of the 1958 federal elections, which gained notoriety because of extensive race-baiting and taunting in a motorcade on the East-West Corridor that took place right before the elections. As a boy, I listened at night to the debates in Parliament, as men like Ashford Sinanan, Chanka Maharaj and Lionel Seukeran argued for the rights of Indians.
As a child I knew Butler because he used to come to the yard in Marabella to talk with the Grenadians who inhabited it, including my guardians.
The first indentured Indians arrived within a decade of emancipation. That would have been a point of tension for newly freed slaves. As Prof Verene Shepherd explains in the Jamaican case, where indentures were also brought in, Africans and Indians were both, in different ways, subject peoples. She writes with empathy about that.
In her article, “The Dynamics of Afro-Jamaican-East Indian Relations in Jamaica, 1845-1945”, she documents persistent tensions over a host of issues, including a demand early on by Hindu leaders for a separate school system.
Indian arrival here is marked at 1845. A century later, in 1946, this country conducted its first election based on adult suffrage. From emancipation in 1834, to 1946, a period of 112 years, freed slaves and their progeny in the country did not have the right to vote. Emancipation did not bring the African citizenship.
Many indentures chose to remain here at the end of their contracts via a “certificate of Industrial residence”. The small size of the post-slavery African population opened the prospect that they could be overwhelmed by waves on Indian immigrants.
We can see that even today, if our own country is not circumspect, unchecked Venezuelan immigration could make a demographic and political impact here.
Between 1869 and 1880, crown land was made available to indentures, in lieu of free passage back to India. This occurred conjointly with the arrival of the Canadian Mission of Presbyterian missionaries in 1868.
Indentureship ended in 1917.
The colonial office set 1946 as the date for the country to have its first elections. As the elections approached, there were, to that point in the country, tacit understandings between the Indian and African populations, some of which were born out of common complaints about their existence. There were issues of discrimination, and common labour concerns.
This common ground indeed led to real attempts at political collaboration between the two groups. It is in this context that we could see the work of Tubal Uriah Butler as trade union advocate made more dramatic when he connects with Timothy Roodal. The Butler party—Workers of Trinidad and Tobago United Front—was comprised of four Africans and four Indians.
But the 1946 elections also exposed ethnic tensions. East Indian members of the Butler party had their own issues, about which they were ready to part company with Butler. Rienzi said that if discrimination persisted against Indians, they would be “justified in appealing to the Secretary of State for the Colonies for the protection of their rights as a minority community, and to ask for safeguards to ensure that they are given adequate representation”. It is surmised that he left politics in 1944 just before the elections because he did want to countenance Afro-Indian ethnic strife. He was not for that.
The issues of the day in 1946 were broad, and our first elections were encompassed by Marxist, and working-class sentiments, surrounding issues of labour; combined with complaints against racism and discrimination perpetrated by the planter class.
In the 1946 elections, racial slurs became part of the rhetoric in Afro-Indian exchange. There was heightened nationalistic feeling among both groups. The African population had become more militant on account of 1930s Garveyism, and Pan Africanism.
Indian independence in 1947 led to nationalistic fervour here. Visits by Indian dignitaries and clerics during that time, heightened fervour. Racial taunting increased. Politician Ramjit Kumar sought to create opposition among Indians to the idea of self-rule, suggesting that crown colony rule was a better condition for Indians. Chanka Maharaj, candidate for St George, connected politics with religion, announcing that his candidacy had been endorsed by the Sanatan Dharma Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
But John La Guerre notes that some Indian leaders placed class above race in their advocacy. Thus, Simboonath Capildeo, the candidate for Caroni, pointed to discrimination, pleading that race be set aside as an issue “in order that the people of the colony might be able to obtain better living conditions”.
Following the decade of that first election, anthropologist Morton Klass spent a year in the country studying Indian assimilation into it. He wrote “East and West Indian Cultural Complexity in Trinidad”, concluding that the country had become a plural society, where the constituent races mix but do not combine. When he made his observations in the 1950s, it was about an African population comprising 61 per cent of the total, and an Indian one comprising 35 per cent. Our most recent census shows the African population to be 36.3 per cent; and the Indo population, 37.6 per cent. Klass had written then there were quiet calculations that the racial balance would shift within a generation, with implications for shift in power.
In Malaysia at the beginning of party politics, the three major ethnic groups—Chinese, Indians, and Malays—openly formed race-based parties, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC). These three parties then agreed to coalesce into the Barison, the party that took them to independence and into decades beyond it.
Twice in our history—1986 and 2010—we have (at least on the surface) shunned race and voted coalition parties into power. But both times, race crept back in, derailing the experiment.
Race crept back in because it never went away.
If we wish to stop the race baiting each time an election comes around, we will have to find logics other than race to be the fabric of political parties.
Politicians like Butler, Timothy Roodal and Adrian Cola Rienzi placed class over race, and were able to find common ground on that basis.