Dr Terrence Farrell

put better plan in place: Dr Terrence Farrell

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira must be complimented for introducing his motion to reform the service commissions. The motion recognises that an efficient public service is needed to “improve service delivery to citizens”.

From inception, the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB) had on its work programme the question of public service reform and, specifically, the reform of the service commissions. The EDAB conducted preliminary research on the commissions and actually held a discussion in mid-2017 with former permanent secretaries, former chairs of service commissions and senior attorneys.

While Senator Vieira’s concern with service delivery to citizens is valid, the EDAB’s concerns went further in appreciating that an inefficient and ineffective public service hinders economic growth and development through its adverse impact on the private sector, resource misallocation through poorly conceived policies, inaction and inertia in implementing policies, and low worker productivity. There was no concern with the Judicial and Legal Service Commission. However, in 2018, the JLSC was the subject of comprehensive recommendations by the Law Association’s Bernard Committee.

The Public Service Commission, the Police Service Commission and the Teaching Service Commission, which are all entrenched in the Constitution, are primarily and directly responsible for the inefficiency of the Public Service, and over time, have become dysfunctional institutions. There are several reasons which I think support my harsh judgment of these commissions.

First, they are a managerial absurdity! They are not the employers of public servants and do not determine their compensation. The employer is the Executive who also decides compensation. Public servants are managed by permanent secretaries or equivalent in the various ministries and departments. Ministers are held accountable for public service performance or lack thereof. Yet the people who manage public servants and who are held accountable for their performance do not appoint them, transfer them, promote them or discipline them. This is simply absurd! The power to appoint, transfer, promote and discipline rests with the service commissions whose commissioners serve part-time, use archaic processes, and they themselves have no control over the resources they need to effect appointments, transfers, promotions and discipline. The result? Stasis and delay. All ministers, UNC and PNM, especially ministers of education, have complained.

Second, performance management and hence discipline are governed by compendious regulations, jealously guarded by trade unions. Further, some lawyers have made litigating these regulations their lucrative life’s work. It is near impossible to fire a teacher or a public servant. In our research, over the period 2005-2015, the EDAB counted 54 matters which had reached the courts, mostly disciplinary (20) and promotions (28). The cost, in both money and time, of this litigation which often involves senior counsel, is significant. The service commissions preside over this system and defend it on the argument that, as articulated by Lord Diplock in the Endell Thomas case, the commissions are autonomous institutions, independent of both the Executive and the Legislature, which protect public servants from “political interference”. These Diplockian service commissions are effectively a fourth arm of the state, accountable nominally to parliamentary select committees, but which committees have no power to influence how the commissions perform.

Third, the inability of the ministers and managers to effectively determine performance and discipline has resulted in managers giving up any serious attempt to manage or to discipline, as pointed out 25 years ago by Gordon Draper, Performance appraisal in the public service is a joke. The downward spiral of performance and discipline has therefore continued, presided over by the service commissions, who then blame the permanent secretaries, the courts, the lawyers, or the “system”.

So what is to be done? The UK long ago dispensed with the civil service they bequeathed us in the 1950s, as have Commonwealth countries such as Canada and New Zealand. My recommendations, perhaps radical, have precedents in other countries. First, other than a reformed Judicial Service Commission, none of the other service commissions needs to be entrenched in the Constitution. As in Canada, New Zealand and elsewhere, ordinary legislation will suffice. Second, there is no need for lifetime, “career” public servants. Indeed the public service could benefit by recruiting some of its CEOs (permanent secretaries) from the private sector and freeing the compensation of senior managers in the public service from being moored to that of lower-level clerical staff. This is what obtains in New Zealand. Third, as in the UK and elsewhere, the reformed service commissions would be responsible only for recruitment, selection and discipline of the most senior staff in the public service, giving the departmental managers responsibility for appointment, promotion and transfers, under guidelines and audits by the reformed service commissions which will be staffed by full-time commissioners, who are competent in human resource management.

As the Public Service has declined in competence and efficiency, and principals lament poor teachers they can’t remove, successive governments have tried work-arounds by using contract staff, or ministerial advisers, or by using State enterprises, which have created even more, or worse problems. Attempts at delegation (as in the Police Service) and human resource management interventions have all failed, because the root cause—our colonial, constitutionally-entrenched, and dysfunctional service commissions perpetuating a managerial absurdity—has not been tackled.

Senator Vieira’s motion is therefore vitally important. One can only hope that the politicians on both sides will see the necessity and wisdom of his motion and initiate public service reform by first reforming the service commissions. Yes, a special majority will be required and the question will be: can the Government engage constructively and respectfully with the Opposition, without rancour, bouffing and bitterness, and can the Opposition rise above superficial, irrelevant argument and mindless obstruction, in the national interest?

Dr Terrence Farrell is a

former EDAB chairman and former deputy Central Bank governor.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

We failed Ashanti

We failed Ashanti

THE discovery of the body of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley has jolted the country because it is yet another tragic confirmation of the national failure to confront and defeat the culture of violence against women and girls.

The murder of this young girl who had left home on a Sunday afternoon to celebrate her grandmother’s birthday comes amid a wave of violence against females, including domestic violence, murder, rape and sexual abuse.

It’s a topsy-turvy world

It’s a topsy-turvy world

The ethnic mix of the Venezuelan population—51 per cent are categorised as Mestizo (blend of white/indigenous/Afro), 41 per cent European/Middle East/whites)—ensures that those who are flocking to Trinidad more than Tobago are almost exclusively from the first mix. They are the equivalents of the “Reds” in our population, hence they are widely acceptable, and accepted, to Trinis on both sides of our ethnic divide, as well as the “Douglas” in-between.

Democracy receding

Democracy receding

The collapse of the Soviet Union and the fall of the Berlin Wall from 1988 to ’91 spawned liberal democracies worldwide. By 2005, there were democratically-elected governments across Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

Totalitarian governments were swept away in Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia and East Germany; and Argentina, Brazil, Chile, South Africa and South Korea became strong democracies. Indeed, more than half the world’s population lived in democratic nations as we started the 21st century.

Condemned to a learning death sentence

Condemned to a learning death sentence

Partisan political delusion invariably masks reality. Sometimes, persisting in the delusion means denying a reality that is capable of irretrievably damaging real people. The current state of online learning contains crippling elements of delusion, so fundamental that it is possible that many children have been condemned to a learning death sentence.

An existentialist crisis

An existentialist crisis

​It might be providential that Che Lewis’s corpse was paraded around the capital city at the same time we are talking about the goals of our educational system and the Venezuelan crisis. The simultaneity of these events should make us think about where our society is (in terms of values), and where we wish to go (in terms of concrete achievements).

Ease the criticising and work towards better

The Law Association (LATT) has once again come out swinging over what it des­cribed as concerns over statements by National Security Minister, Stuart Young.

Given that the issues of migration and humanitarian support have been starkly on the front burner for over two years, we would have expected to hear actual proposals from LATT, rather than just a bitter tirade over what it thinks is wrong.