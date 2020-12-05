Independent Senator Anthony Vieira must be complimented for introducing his motion to reform the service commissions. The motion recognises that an efficient public service is needed to “improve service delivery to citizens”.
From inception, the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB) had on its work programme the question of public service reform and, specifically, the reform of the service commissions. The EDAB conducted preliminary research on the commissions and actually held a discussion in mid-2017 with former permanent secretaries, former chairs of service commissions and senior attorneys.
While Senator Vieira’s concern with service delivery to citizens is valid, the EDAB’s concerns went further in appreciating that an inefficient and ineffective public service hinders economic growth and development through its adverse impact on the private sector, resource misallocation through poorly conceived policies, inaction and inertia in implementing policies, and low worker productivity. There was no concern with the Judicial and Legal Service Commission. However, in 2018, the JLSC was the subject of comprehensive recommendations by the Law Association’s Bernard Committee.
The Public Service Commission, the Police Service Commission and the Teaching Service Commission, which are all entrenched in the Constitution, are primarily and directly responsible for the inefficiency of the Public Service, and over time, have become dysfunctional institutions. There are several reasons which I think support my harsh judgment of these commissions.
First, they are a managerial absurdity! They are not the employers of public servants and do not determine their compensation. The employer is the Executive who also decides compensation. Public servants are managed by permanent secretaries or equivalent in the various ministries and departments. Ministers are held accountable for public service performance or lack thereof. Yet the people who manage public servants and who are held accountable for their performance do not appoint them, transfer them, promote them or discipline them. This is simply absurd! The power to appoint, transfer, promote and discipline rests with the service commissions whose commissioners serve part-time, use archaic processes, and they themselves have no control over the resources they need to effect appointments, transfers, promotions and discipline. The result? Stasis and delay. All ministers, UNC and PNM, especially ministers of education, have complained.
Second, performance management and hence discipline are governed by compendious regulations, jealously guarded by trade unions. Further, some lawyers have made litigating these regulations their lucrative life’s work. It is near impossible to fire a teacher or a public servant. In our research, over the period 2005-2015, the EDAB counted 54 matters which had reached the courts, mostly disciplinary (20) and promotions (28). The cost, in both money and time, of this litigation which often involves senior counsel, is significant. The service commissions preside over this system and defend it on the argument that, as articulated by Lord Diplock in the Endell Thomas case, the commissions are autonomous institutions, independent of both the Executive and the Legislature, which protect public servants from “political interference”. These Diplockian service commissions are effectively a fourth arm of the state, accountable nominally to parliamentary select committees, but which committees have no power to influence how the commissions perform.
Third, the inability of the ministers and managers to effectively determine performance and discipline has resulted in managers giving up any serious attempt to manage or to discipline, as pointed out 25 years ago by Gordon Draper, Performance appraisal in the public service is a joke. The downward spiral of performance and discipline has therefore continued, presided over by the service commissions, who then blame the permanent secretaries, the courts, the lawyers, or the “system”.
So what is to be done? The UK long ago dispensed with the civil service they bequeathed us in the 1950s, as have Commonwealth countries such as Canada and New Zealand. My recommendations, perhaps radical, have precedents in other countries. First, other than a reformed Judicial Service Commission, none of the other service commissions needs to be entrenched in the Constitution. As in Canada, New Zealand and elsewhere, ordinary legislation will suffice. Second, there is no need for lifetime, “career” public servants. Indeed the public service could benefit by recruiting some of its CEOs (permanent secretaries) from the private sector and freeing the compensation of senior managers in the public service from being moored to that of lower-level clerical staff. This is what obtains in New Zealand. Third, as in the UK and elsewhere, the reformed service commissions would be responsible only for recruitment, selection and discipline of the most senior staff in the public service, giving the departmental managers responsibility for appointment, promotion and transfers, under guidelines and audits by the reformed service commissions which will be staffed by full-time commissioners, who are competent in human resource management.
As the Public Service has declined in competence and efficiency, and principals lament poor teachers they can’t remove, successive governments have tried work-arounds by using contract staff, or ministerial advisers, or by using State enterprises, which have created even more, or worse problems. Attempts at delegation (as in the Police Service) and human resource management interventions have all failed, because the root cause—our colonial, constitutionally-entrenched, and dysfunctional service commissions perpetuating a managerial absurdity—has not been tackled.
Senator Vieira’s motion is therefore vitally important. One can only hope that the politicians on both sides will see the necessity and wisdom of his motion and initiate public service reform by first reforming the service commissions. Yes, a special majority will be required and the question will be: can the Government engage constructively and respectfully with the Opposition, without rancour, bouffing and bitterness, and can the Opposition rise above superficial, irrelevant argument and mindless obstruction, in the national interest?
Dr Terrence Farrell is a
former EDAB chairman and former deputy Central Bank governor.