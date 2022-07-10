As mentioned last week, a blind spot generally is an area where a person’s view is obstructed. Aside from the blind spot in the eye itself, there can be blind spots with cars and driving in addition to relationship blind spots.
Oftentimes with relationship blind spots persons report that a major event occurred in the relationship. They did not see it coming until it actually presented itself and they wondered how they could have been so blind to what was happening.
There is an outside woman. An outside man. Outside child. Alternate family. A request to break up that seems to come from nowhere. A change in parenting style. A sudden depression. New verbal abuse. New physical abuse. New black or white militant persona. New narcissistic personality. New sociopath personality. The kicker is that when you eventually see it or realise the presumed change, your friends and family inform you that it was there all the time, and they could not understand how you were not seeing it. And for a while you are genuinely shocked and literally blind-sided. It takes weeks and even longer to retrace the memory of the vague signs and softest hints of the view but still, there never seemed to have been a direct visual, until the present.
Psychologists speak of a host of relationship blind spots, things you do that propagate your blind spot. There is the denial thing where our mind and brain do not want to face the negative scenario and thus, we deny to ourselves what the reality is. There are some persons for instance, who NEED companionship and wait their whole lives for it and those who just only want it. For those who need it, essentially, to survive, when they get it, they may deny the negative scenario of bad treatment, disrespect and even abuse. It is not that the person is lying or fooling themselves. They are just blocking the visual to maintain the reality that means everything to them.
There is also projection, where we project the feelings we do not want to have or do not like that we are having. A person who is cheating will be the one who is over paranoid of their spouse or partner and accuse them of flirting or inappropriate behaviour. There is also sublimation, a fairly common one where we direct strong feelings and attention into something we consider positive and safe. Suddenly, to not see or acknowledge the cracks in the relationship, we focus on the children and their schooling, we suddenly are obsessed about fitness or a new dog or pet, work suddenly requires 12-hour days or the football team needs you every day because you are the ultimate Messi or Ronaldo.
Compartmentalisation is probably one that men do best. We can sectionise our lives into different compartments and not allow the compartments to touch, and thus in our mind, each has no impact on each other. It allows us to be different parts of ourselves with different compartments but if the compartments are ethically or morally wrong, we feel no guilt because we don’t allow ourselves to see the conflict. Rationalisation is another common one where we find reasons why there is physical abuse or verbal abuse or isolation. Maybe we deserve it. Maybe this is what a relationship is supposed to be. Maybe it is okay. Then there is intellectualism which I think I did with past relationships. You focus on the facts and what the person thinks instead of what you both feel. Also, you hide behind discussion of issues and opinions and not really deal with the feeling issues (to be fair, feelings are way too overrated ).
What I find even more interesting is how we blind ourselves to our partners by seeing ourselves in them. It can be difficult to disentangle your perception of your spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend from the love and attraction you feel towards them. After a while, your perception of your partner can start to blend into your perception of yourself. There is a strong need to see your partner as virtuous as you see yourself or what you want to see yourself to be.
Our relationship blind spots often emerge from our relationships with our parents and observing their relationships with each other. It influences how we connect and interact with others. Once we understand that we will always have blind spots as the norm then we should probably listen to what our trusted friends and family see instead of only depending on our own viewpoint. As mentioned in last week’s article, multiple external perspectives and viewpoints can sometimes see the reality better than any direct internal visual. There is also the additional viewpoint of intuition which we often ignore. It is when you feel tingles inside. Or that feeling in your gut that something just is not right. Or that darkness, that lack of authenticity, that something sinister beyond your vision that makes you uncomfortable.
Maybe one should carry the prospective spouse/girlfriend/boyfriend to meet the trusted family or friends or work colleagues. If they think the person is an a..., you may have to take a step back, and think about what your blind spot may be. We think we are directly seeing reality and truth but maybe half the time, we are all just walking around blind.
Dr Joanne F Paul is a Lecturer, a Paediatric Emergency Specialist, and a member of TEL institute