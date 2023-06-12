Remembering Ken Richards

“You’ll never believe this,” I said to Ken Richards as he walked into the Caribbean Service’s small office at Bush House, the grand post-Edwardian building in London that was the headquarters of the BBC World Service.
It was the beginning of our news shift on Friday, March 7, 1997. He and I were the producer/presenter team that week for the flagship BBC Caribbean Report, which went out live every evening across the Caribbean.
“What happen now, Orin man,” Ken smiled as he settled into his seat.
“Michael Manley has died,” I told him. The thing about the death of the former prime minister of Jamaica was its timing, not its occurrence. The death of Guyana’s president Dr Cheddi Jagan had been announced the day before.
For the death of such notables, we’d clear out other news and do wall-to-wall coverage on his/her life. These special productions were hard work. We leaned heavily into audio archives, and drilled much more deeply than normal on research. Production and mixing were more intricate and complex. The Jagan obit was exhausting, and we had to do the same the next day for Manley.
On May 21, 2023, it was the turn of Kennison Dexter Richards to get the obit treatment. He died in hospital in his home country, Dominica, aged 67.
I have the Jagan special from 26 years ago saved in my Apple Music Library. The programme starts with Cheddi’s voice intoning “life goes on… you have other people carrying on”, and segues into a superbly written intro anchored by Ken’s soft, melodious voice.
T&T Guardian columnist Tony Fraser, the BBC’s man in T&T for 20 years, paid tribute on Facebook: “Ken my brother, with your distinctive Dominican accent, which you were never prepared to part company with, even on the great BBC. You did an excellent job of representing the Caribbean to the world.”
He did. No island was too small to be of consequence in news terms. Ken’s knowledge of the issues animating St Eustatius or Anguilla was unmatched.
Jamaican Hugh Crosskill – whose sonorous baritone was the most beautiful broadcasting voice you’ll ever hear – recruited me from Guyana. T&T was well represented. Debbie Ransome succeeded Hugh as head. Emma Joseph and Natalie Williams joined. When I became temporary head, Franka Philip, then of the Brighton/Hove Argus newspaper, wowed me with her smarts during an interview at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002, and I couldn’t poach her fast enough. Local broadcasters Raymond Edwards, Richard Lord and Ruskin Mark took turns deputising for Tony in reporting T&T.
Caribs, as we were called at Bush, had a good balance. It included British producers/broadcasters of Caribbean parentage such as Caroll Orr and Yvette Rowe. Neil Nunes, Bertram Niles and Mike Jarvis added Jamaican, Barbadian and Montserratian flavour. The list is too long to name everyone.
Broadcasts to the Caribbean from London started with Calling the West Indies, launched at the start of World War II, in 1939. It allowed Caribbean soldiers in Britain to stay in touch with home. That evolved into Caribbean Voices, and an extraordinary cast. VS Naipaul, Samuel Selvon, Derek Walcott, Andrew Salkey and Edgar Mittelholzer.
We followed in the illustrious footsteps of Sir Trevor McDonald, the boy from south Trinidad who became one of Britain’s most celebrated broadcasters. The Caribbean Service closed in the 1970s and reopened in 1988 as a news and current affairs outfit.
Caribbean Report’s signature was tough, interrogative interviews with the region’s key figures – from prime ministers John Compton of St Lucia and Basdeo Panday of T&T, to the former Guyana army officer Gregory Smith, who was suspected of detonating the bomb that killed historian Dr Walter Rodney.
Properly done tough interviews often require meticulous preparation, and Ken did the most thorough and diligent prep of any journalist I’ve worked with. He was skilful in editing interviews tightly without losing flow and context.
We alternated producer and presenter duties day to day. When it was my turn to present and I was finished editing an interview, Ken would pick up the tape and edit it down some more. He would find time savings that I couldn’t. These were the pre-digital days of razorblade editing and splicing of reel to reel tapes. They were looped, wound and played on big machines.
It’s to the BBC World Service’s everlasting shame that it closed the Caribbean Service for good in 2011. The savings from Caribs’ annual budget of less than half a million US dollars were inconsequential in the big scheme of things ($75 million), but the loss was incalculable. In 1892, the Irish playwright Oscar Wilde labelled one of his characters a cynic – someone who, Wilde wrote, knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing. We feel you, Oscar.
Ken Richards contributed to Caribs’ rich history. He was one of the most straightforward guys I knew, unafraid to speak truth to power, or laterally. If you heard us interacting and didn’t understand picong, you’d think that we didn’t like each other. Far from it. When I landed a good verbal jab, he’d break into his trademark amiable chuckle.
He wrote calypsoes, sang, and played a number of musical instruments. He loved carnival and dancing. Off came the shirt when the beat got sweet, and I’d tell him to keep that damn belly from public viewing. Utter professional on the job, fabulous company off it.
Ken was buried in Dominica yesterday.
The author worked with the
BBC in London from 1996 to 2015. More at oringordon.com