AT LEAST some critical attention has been drawn to places beyond these T&T shores. In Guyana, results of long-awaited elections have become stalled over questions challenging the vote counting in one decisive area.
Official T&T has so far opted to look the other way, claiming not to mind Guyanese business. Speaking on behalf of the ruling party, Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert affirmed: “The PNM (People’s National Movemnent) does not interfere in the internal affairs of another sovereign state.”
For at least a week, Guyanese electoral theatrics have commanded front-page and prime-time attention. T&T opposition figures have evidently stayed on top of such news. Caroni Central MP Bhoe Tewarie cited dread danger of a “cabal…pushing (Guyana) to a choice between an attempted coup and a revolution”.
Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh reported on a trip engaged in personal observation of the electoral goings-on. “The kind of games being played there are shocking,” he said. In the notorious Region Four, where results could prove decisive for the contest between the two major parties, stumbling and bumbling, including the returning 0fficer’s claims to be tired and sick, delayed the vote count. Mr Singh cited other missteps and mishaps that included a bomb threat.
By when Mr Singh was reporting his observations, the official Guyana opposition had taken troubled vote counting matters to court. After T&T Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes argued the opposition’s case, Guyana’s chief justice ordered a stop to the electoral procedures for reporting a result.
If only nominally, T&T could become involved, should Guyana’s political interests seek to engage the Port of Spain-based Caribbean Court of Justice in determining appeals. Meanwhile T&T attention found other reasons to be drawn beyond T&T borders.
No sooner was Carnival over, Prime Minister Keith Rowley, having doffed his All Stars US sailor costume, set out, appropriately business-suited, on missions abroad. His path included highest-level encounters in London with energy company, BP executives, photo-captured against a background of the T&T flag and the Union Jack. Traditionally the T&T-BP connection has been expressed in fossil-fuel oil and natural gas developments. This time, it appears, talks with the respective principals included “the future of renewable energy and possible partnership in this area”.
From London, next touchdown would be Ghana, Africa. Close enough to the 50th anniversary of the clamorous 1970 embrace of ties between black Africa and black T&T, Dr Rowley would be ceremonially bedecked in what looked like thick African print coveralls suited for presentation at the palace of the King and Queen of Okyenhene, where he was acclaimed an honorary member of the King’s Court.
From that traditional/ceremonial acclaim, Dr Rowley and his wife Sharon would next engage with Ghanaian state officialdom in the persons of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo. The T&T PM was accompanied by Works Minister Robert LeHunte, former Republic Bank top executive in Ghana, who had gained a spouse, and also citizenship in that republic. “We are proud of what our largest bank, Republic Bank, has been able to accomplish…here in Ghana,” Dr Rowley said, welcoming other beneficial economic and business ties with Ghana.
It emerges that Ghana could use T&T skills in natural gas processing. In return, this country could benefit from acquiring advanced Ghanaian techniques in cultivating ground provisions, especially “that beautiful white Ghanaian yam that you serve,” as Dr Rowley put it.
The Tobago-born and raised Prime Minister presumably knows whereof he speaks as he lamented: “We have lost our own production of ground provisions largely be-cause we have lost the planting material.” Ghanaian ties could thus bring back the glory days of Tobago agricultural products, such as the “peas” made famous in the Shadow calypso, and the “blue food” annually celebrated in a festival.
“We see Ghana as a gateway into…Africa,” said Dr Rowley. Expressing prospects for Ghanaian tourists enjoying Caribbean beaches and other attractions, the T&T Prime Minister envisaged a bright and hopeful future. His is not a concern about a centuries-old past encounter that is today recalled with the reparations demand as compensation for African slavery.
That demand, high on the policy agenda for The UWI and other responsible voices, has potential to complicate present and future relations with African countries such as Ghana and Nigeria, source locations over centuries for Caribbean-bound slaves. Present-day Ghana, a place once called Gold Coast and also Slave Coast, under the Ashanti empire, from about the 17th century enriched itself and expanded with the capture and sale, for gold and for guns, of African prisoners of war and assorted other kidnap victims in and around their territories.
Reparations are conventionally demanded of the European countries whose forbears enabled the slave purchase and shipment of forced African labour in the Caribbean and elsewhere. It can’t be long before Africans’ eager and beneficial participation in providing the human resources for New World slavery is acknowledged, questioned and challenged for reparations.