Today’s 44th anniversary of republicanism joins the list of national celebrations muted by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the calm of this, we should turn our minds to what it means to be fully and unequivocally responsible for our country, ourselves and each other, now and into the future.
In 1976, having sundered the last vestige of foreign political control, we walked into a future confident that we had what it would take to be masters of our own destiny. As the past 44 years have shown, there is no magic formula for transitioning from a culture of control and dependence to confident self-responsibility. It is a painstaking process of maturity that understands there is no freedom without responsibility, and that responsibility without freedom is enslavement to the power of another.
These are concepts with which our republic is yet to come to grips, as it dawdles along a path still defined by too many legacies of the past. We are no longer the children of a benevolent or despotic mother or father, but sovereign citizens with rights in what should be a modern republic fit for a place among the democratic nations of the 21st century.
Republic Day 2020 finds us in a pool of global uncertainty that requires clear-headedness and clarity of purpose. Treading water may work for a while, but it is an exhausting exercise that could lead to ultimate surrender. In this environment, it behoves each of us to get busy on our own account and not wait to be delivered from our troubles. As a people living 44 years under a system of republicanism, we should feel an empowering sense of control over our future. This could only come from a political system that recognises the rights and responsibilities of the individual and of those who govern in our name.
In recognising this, one would have to admit that the Republican Constitution of 1976 has been a work in progress since inception. Despite the displacement of the Queen of England’s Governor for a President of our own, it has not yet redistributed power in a way that empowers citizens enough to hold power to account. We know this because of the farce to which Parliament, our exalted place of representation, often descends, and by the extent to which citizens must keep seeing recourse through the courts to confirm rights that should be known to be available to all.
If there is any good to come out of this pandemic period, it might be its flattening of the hierarchical legacies of the past which have been hobbling the republican enterprise on which we launched out over four decades ago. While there is no guarantee of this, the fact that surviving it requires us to plumb our imagination and fortitude shifts the burden of responsibility for ourselves to us from the paternalistic embrace of Government. Inevitably, where Government stands in their way, people are going to demand the space to move around as they get busy on their own account.
To all, a reflective and peaceful Republic Day.