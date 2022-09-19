The scene was the March 2002 Commonwealth Day reception at Marlborough House – headquarters of the Commonwealth Secretariat – in a west London neighbourhood shared by Buckingham Palace and the Ritz Hotel. Queen Elizabeth II was in attendance. So were several hundred other people from its more than 50 countries. I was one.
In a well-practised social dance, her maj worked the conga line. Days before, I’d decided that I wasn’t going to genuflect. Some people she greeted did, almost subconsciously. That the Queen was small in stature, 5’ 4”, didn’t help. In person, she seemed even smaller. How do you acknowledge her greeting with good manners, but without a deferential bowing of the head?
A few women curtsied, that act in which they hold the sides of their dress or skirt, place one foot in front of the other and bend the knee. Protocol didn’t require it but they chose to do it anyway.
She got to me, gloved hand was limply and briefly grasped in identical fashion to the others preceding me, quick greetings and smiles were exchanged and she was done in six seconds, moving onto the next person. She and Prince Philip, her husband, made brief, polite small talk with some attendees. Neither saw nor felt in me anything engaging or arresting enough to stop and chat.
The time spent thinking about how I’d act in the moment was far longer than the moment itself. But I didn’t bow. Frankly, no one in a room that included Commonwealth staffers, heads of state, ministers and ambassadors would have registered my presence, let alone noticed or cared if I had. But it was important to me.
I obeyed two impulses. One, unspoken and unexpressed disapproval of the undemocratic, hereditary privilege that the Queen represented. Two, as a citizen of an independent republic that was formerly a British colony, a conscious refusal to demonstrate deference to a monarch. And I did so without compromising my broughtupsy.
Nevertheless, I was moved by the fulsome, beautiful and deeply-felt tributes to the Queen over the past 12 days. To the accompaniment of pictures of a frail Elizabeth waving to crowds at her Platinum Jubilee observances in June, BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell intoned:
“The Queen turned to depart from the balcony on which she’d first appeared as a baby. There was an unspoken feeling, that an era was drawing to an end.”
By any measure, she had a remarkable reign – spanning 15 British prime ministers. In the days following her death, the word I heard used most often was “constant”. She was a constant of British life for 70 years as that country’s longest-reigning monarch, and head of state of other countries as diverse as Canada, Australia and St Lucia. She was the glue.
The feeling of loss is understandable, but so are the uncomfortable conversations around what she represented. Some independent countries for which the UK monarch is still head of state will take steps to become republics. Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness said as much before the Queen’s death. Antigua and Barbuda could, in a few years, after a referendum.
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern said her country won’t be moving in that direction; but what seems clear is that an increasing number of them are taking a different look at their head of state arrangement, now that King Charles III is on the throne. Elizabeth’s constancy made it feel as if she was the monarchy, rather than the head of it. Charles is not viewed in the same way.
In Britain, republican impulses seem weaker than in the 1990s, when I first started paying attention to the issue. Then Tony Blair remade the left-leaning Labour party – a natural home to many anti-monarchists – into the more centrist New Labour, before winning power in 1997. MPs such as Tony Benn and Dennis Skinner, advocates of abolition of monarchy and the House of Lords, were not close to the New Labour leadership.
Benn has died. Skinner lost influence, then his seat. Organised republican movements are still around – though they decided to lie low during the period of national mourning. As we argued in this space last week, the Queen’s deft course-correction during crises that appeared to threaten the institution, strengthened it. In a May poll, two-thirds of Britons supported retaining the monarchy. It’s not the last word. Support is much lower among young people, ethnic minorities and in Scotland.
The Queen’s death also revived the conversation about the historical relationship between the crown, Britain’s former colonies, proceeds from the transatlantic slave trade and the enrichment of the Queen’s ancestors. Reparations and the royals entered the conversation, but advocates have not been specific about how it gets done, or even if it can get done.
At the Commonwealth Summit in Rwanda in June, the future king had told Commonwealth leaders of “the depths of his personal sorrow” at the suffering caused by the slave trade, and acknowledged “the wrongs that had shaped our past”.
That’s an expression of regret, not a plan of action. Other entities are putting their money where their mouths are. The University of Glasgow is to pay £20 million in reparations to atone for becoming endowed by the slave trade. They’ve joined with The University of the West Indies to develop a reparations framework – the practicalities of how, when and who.
Reparations proponents need to engage Charles, to explore ways of following Glasgow’s lead.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com