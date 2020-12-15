Requiem for an overcomer

He is said to have dropped out of school and was sleeping in and around the City Gate traffic hub in Port of Spain, before one of his teachers encouraged him to try and get to Canada where his mother was then domiciled.
His name was Derek Abdul Salick, a former pupil at St George’s College in Barataria. He died recently, and was the subject of a tribute in the Ontario Provincial Parliament in Toronto. He spent 20 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, doing tours of duty in Europe and the Mediterranean. He wrote two books, one of them titled I Lived a Dream—My Canadian Heroes, and the other, Trinidad and Tobago: Visioning a Nation of Great Hope.
For the funeral, the teacher who was a life-long source of encouragement and inspiration for him delivered a long-distance tribute. Her name is Jean Campbell. “I was his French teacher when he first entered St George’s College at the age of 11 or 12, until he migrated to Canada,” she told her audience. After retirement, she said he came back to T&T, “trying to help”, but doors kept closing on him and she advised him to go back to Canada, she said.
“In trying to come to terms with his passing, my mind goes back to the awful challenges he had to face as a teenager. Suffice it to say that what he had to endure seemed to me at the time unfair, unnecessary and on the whole, cruel,” she told mourners. On his several visits back home, he would discuss “not so much his past, but his future. He always had a project in mind, and always for the betterment of others”. Those included “the disadvantaged or the marginalised, young people, seniors, abused women, racial minorities”.
During one of his visits, he got together a group of unemployed youth from the Malick community in Barataria, coaching them in football. At his own expense, he organised a football league, and a number of social events, “just to give them a feeling of self-worth, and to improve their self-esteem”.
In one review of the book on Trinidad and Tobago, Prof Paul Brienza of the Department of Sociology at York University, Toronto, writes that it represents “an authentic voice in the area of developmental and human rights, offering a unique combination of personal experiences and scholarly insights”. Dr Andreas Georgiou, professor in the Department of Social and Political Thought, also at York, said the work was “loud and explosive”, noting the voiceless “are echoed throughout its pages”.
Political science Prof Kirk Atkinson, also at York, said in the foreword, it has often been argued in some quarters that the post-colonial Trinidad and Tobago “did not produce any fundamental structural break from the colonial racialised system of divide and conquer”.
Having attended York University during the period 2002-2005, Salick graduated with a double BA (Honours) in international development studies, and in political science. He made the Dean’s honour’s list. The stack of awards he received includes the following: The Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Award, given to Canadians for making outstanding contributions to community or to Canada; the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) medal for disarming rebels opposing the Macedonian government; Canadian Peacekeeping Medal; Special Service Medal; United Nations Forces in Cyprus award and the French Commando Badge, from the French Legion; the T&T Consulate in Toronto for his contributions to sports in Canada.
He was also a football coach in several different theatres of activity in the greater Toronto metropolitan area, and also had an impressive record of involvement in volunteer activity.
Such a CV is a long way off, however, from where the life of Derek Abdul Salick really took off, given the tale he tells in the opening pagers of I Lived a Dream. He was at St George’s at the time, struggling to find a way to survive in what was a competitive environment, and with an ethnic and social mix of the pupil population he had difficulty in fathoming. He was kicked out of the home in which he grew up, as an adopted child, at age 15. With 25 cents and a stick of chewing gum he got from a friend, he headed to Port of Spain and spent the night on a bench at City Gate.
“The hours stretch and flowed with agonising slowness. Everywhere around me were the poor, those on cocaine, marijuana and alcohol. It was a rude awakening, and I knew for sure this would not be my life.” But indeed, it was, for a brief period before Miss Campbell’s appeals found receptivity in him.
“I was born of a mixed race, African-Aboriginal and South-Asian,” he writes. “As a Dougla I was given up for adoption at an early age, because when an African and a South-Asian came together in Trinidadian society, the South-Asian family disowns the member who ‘shamed’ the family,” he writes of the circumstances in which he became engulfed early in the life he led.
His about-turn, with the persistence and perseverance of Miss Campbell, helped make literally the world of difference.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist