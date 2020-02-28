Resetting representation of the people

The Representation of the People Act has a name that strikes at the very heart of what we yearn for as a democratic nation. As we enter a general election year, it is natural that we would contemplate what ought to have been expected of our MPs. Indeed political screening committees are currently engaged in deciding who is a viable candidate to put forward to the electorate.
Representation in Parliament ought to be the means by which the views and opinions of the various segments of the population are conveyed in both policy and legislative matters. This of course should include considerations for majority and minority views.
But quite unlike many developed nations, our system isn’t based on differing political ideologies such as Conservative or Liberal, or even single-issue parties like environmental, nationalist or humanitarian causes. Rather, it has been predominantly based on ethnic familiarity and perceived levels of corruption vs performance.
The role of a Member of Parliament in the Westminster system contemplates local perspectives factoring in the debates, but in practice constituency considerations are secondary to an MP showing ultimate loyalty to their party. Even if you won a marginal constituency. How can we reset and improve the representation of our people?
Section 47 of the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago sets out the qualifications for election as a Member of Parliament to represent any constituency: “Subject to the provisions of Section 48, a person shall be qualified to be elected as a member of the House of Representatives if, and shall not be qualified to be so elected unless, he—
(a) is a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago of the age of eighteen years or upwards; and
(b) has resided in Trinidad and Tobago for a period of two years immediately before the date of his nomination for election or is domiciled and resident in Trinidad and Tobago at that date.
Is the minimum requirement for an MP for a constituency to have lived anywhere in Trinidad and Tobago for two years fostering optimum representation standards in Parliament? Why does the Constitution not prescribe that the person seeking to be an MP for a constituency is at the very least be an elector in that district?
But would a requirement to be a mere elector in that district (ie, being resident for at least two months and changing your registration status) be sufficient to ensure connectivity to the people and their problems?
The logic that representatives who are really products of the communities would serve them better and improve the quality of the Representation of the People may require a minimum of residing in the constituency of at least two years within the last ten years, or maybe even more.
With such a small nation and a melting pot of ethnicities, religions, political views and social classes in every constituency, does it make sense that we be divided into geographical localities as a means of representing the diverse views of our people? Constitutional reform discussions have continuously raised the notion that a proportional representation model may serve our nation better.
It cannot be denied, however, that seeing your rural area represented on a nameplate in the benches of Parliament did once have a special meaning and feeling of connectivity to the decisions of Government. This of course only works if your MP doesn’t just use his constituency office to meet people seeking jobs, party organisers and financiers.
All too often the first-time MPs realise they are not elected to serve their party, but to “conscientiously and impartially discharge the responsibilities to the people of Trinidad and Tobago”... when taking the Oath of Office.
Reforming representation of the people to improve our democracy doesn’t have to depend on such dramatic reforms as changing the whole system of governance. Perhaps more effective qualifications for candidates could be included so that they submit a personal manifesto for their constituency or perhaps submit a profile to the EBC that details their understanding of the constituency and how they will reach out to the constituents, or maybe even pass a drug test or engage in a debate with other candidates.
Many hold the view that more qualifications would not matter and better representation would only come with a right to recall your MP. History has shown, however, that we cannot depend on the MPs who get elected under this broken system to reform it so as to allow for themselves to be recalled, even when it is in a manifesto.
In the interim and with elections around the corner, we can only demand of candidates that they show us they have a passion for the constituency and that they are of the calibre to properly stand in Parliament and give proper representation to the people.
What ways do you think we can improve the representation of our parliamentarians? Do you believe changing the qualifications of MPs will make a difference? Join the discussion on Facebook @Resett1962, or e-mail your views to resett1962@gmail.com.
—Resett1962 is a registered non-profit organisation focused on fostering participation and good governance in Trinidad and Tobago.