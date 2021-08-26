Resilience legislation for buildings

The second devastating earthquake for Haiti in 11 years, the swarm of cyclonic clouds in the Caribbean at this time and continuing until early December, and even the earthquake felt in north-west Trinidad days ago, provide an opportunity to be reminded of the status of our natural hazard resilience.
In this era of increased earthquake and hurricane activity, increased need for shelter, and decreased economic incomes, knowledge about resilient infrastructure and the requirements for achieving resilience are as important as knowledge of diseases and how to avoid them.
Modern civilisation is characterised by the built environment. We all work, play, live, rest and sleep in buildings from houses and offices, to schools, hospitals, institutional buildings and places of worship. All of these are ideally designed and built in accordance with a relevant building code. However, there is a gap in the building codes that cater for earthquakes and hurricanes that is finally being addressed. The gap is due to a particular fact that building owners, occupants, other stakeholders and even most structural engineers probably do not know. The code is derived to only prevent casualties and not to prevent damage or ensure that the building remains functional after the event.
This means that after investing a lifetime of savings in a house, and carrying a mortgage, even if that house is designed to code, the house will not be liveable if the “design earthquake” occurs.
Building codes
In Trinidad and Tobago (and many other Caribbean territories), the nature of the earth is such that the design earthquake is one that causes sufficiently strong shaking that special measures must be built into the building to prevent it, parts of it, or items attached to it, from collapsing onto the building’s occupants. In other words, current building codes do not provide resilience and it was never intended that the codes provide resilience.
Even for the code’s present objective, there is no such thing as a “collapse-proof” building since it’s not possible to exactly predict what the earth will do, or even how “strong” the building is.
And the same situation obtains for owners of building stock for office space, hospitals, medical centres, schools, manufacturing, etc. The principal takeaway is worth repeating—if the design earthquake occurs, your building will likely not be usable thereafter. The implications for the income of the owners of those buildings, as for homeowners, are likely so significant as to be entirely disruptive and possibly uncoverable.
On October 5, 2018, the United States’ Disaster Recovery Reform Act (Public Law PL 115-254) was revised. As a result, two months later—December 11, 2018, the United States’ National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Programme (NEHRP) Re-Authorisation Act was proclaimed (Public Law PL 115-307). Such legislation provides a mandate for all relevant United States technical institutions to provide the instruments, based on scientific research, that will enable resilience. Said research is intended to culminate in new building codes that will now enable resilient infrastructure.
Although focused on earthquakes, the same consideration for hurricanes and floods are forthcoming.
Building recovery
In the case of building design, resilience means the ability of the building to recover from the event, and in such a manner that the expectations of the building’s owner are addressed within a reasonable margin.
This will be done by involving the owner from the start of the design process. The owner will specify the maximum downtime until the building’s return to functionality, for a selected level of functionality. Hence the design community, which now includes the building’s owner, has a new technical term—“functional recovery time”, and a new level of design earthquake—the “functional level earthquake”.
But the details of this new aim of building design are not yet included within the latest United States building codes. The principal building code in the United States is called the NEHRP model code, and the last release was last year, therefore without sufficient time to conduct the foundational research, and go through the code development proposal and debate cycles.
Even so, the model code is not the code used by the jurisdictions of the United States. The model code is the basis of, hence leads to, the American Society of Civil Engineering 7 code (ASCE 7). In turn, the ASCE 7 leads to the International Building Code (IBC), which applies to federal buildings. The IBC is the basis of, hence leads to, the building codes of the local states, such as the California Building Code. A few years usually intervene the development of each code in the series, but they are all founded on the NEHRP, which receives its directive from the Act PL 115-307. The next version of the IBC is to be released this year so in terms of general use by engineers, the new code provisions for functional recovery will likely not be delivered before 2024.
The T&T scenario
What does this imply for Trinidad and Tobago? There has been an intention to develop a Trinidad and Tobago building code, and for the Caribbean region as a whole, for over 12 years. These codes are to be based on the ASCE 7/IBC. At present, engineers are allowed by the state to design buildings to the ASCE 7 of 2005, hence the IBC of 2009, but not anything more recent.
Apart from the obvious challenges with this situation, we now have this major thrust in resilience-based design being built into the codes. The main rationale for this is the protection to the economy by ensuring life will continue as normal after an earthquake, hurricane, flood, etc. It is time that serious consideration be paid, by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, to developing legislation for resilient infrastructure design and construction, as recently done by the Unites States.
This will be a wise investment and the first step in ensuring the avoidance of economic unsustainability in the event of these inevitable and apparently worsening natural hazards. The need to implement resilient design is so urgent that if the design earthquake were to occur now, we will prefer the days when all we had to deal with was Covid-19. It is hoped that the appreciation of the extent of the problem by the private sector will be such as for business owners to take an effective proactive role in making resilient design a priority for the country, maybe via the various chambers of commerce in Trinidad and Tobago, in association with the various local advocacy groups.
Training and guidance
Fortunately, stakeholders of the built environment need not await the availability of the upcoming building codes in order to ensure their buildings, and other infrastructure, are resilient. Research institutes and universities in the United States have been working on the development of procedures and technologies for resilient infrastructure for about the past 30 years, culminating in guidelines that effectively have the same impact as what is intended in the upcoming building codes.
In fact, such guidelines can be readily converted to codes, which are legal documents, by standardisation processes, as has happened in the past. Furthermore, such technologies apply not only to new buildings, but also for existing buildings that can be assessed and retrofitted to provide the desired resilience.
The upgrading of the codes allowed by the state, the provision of resilience legislation, and the use of the resilience-based codes for existing and new infrastructure, imply a need for training of the local technical design and construction personnel, and guidance to organisations such as the ODPM, Ministry of Works, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, etc.
Such training and guidance, as well as the ability to provide assessment and resilient design for new or existing infrastructure, can be undertaken by The University of the West Indies, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.