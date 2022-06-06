“because enslavement and indenture had brought our peoples to these islands, we had continued to see ourselves from the perspectives of our loss, characterising ourselves as ex-enslaved, ex-indentured. In reality we would better address our future if we saw ourselves as a new people brought together and created anew by our struggles against enslavement, indenture and colonialism.”
—Earl Lovelace, Salt (1996)
If we study literature close enough, we get clues of our history, but also our future. For this reason I find Lovelace’s Salt, an apt novel that remains relevant to our age-old problem of racialised politics.
The novel focuses on the main character, Alford George who grows up to be a teacher and then a politician. Alongside Alford are characters of East Indian descent such as Sonan Lochan. Both Alford and Sonan join pro-African and pro-Indian parties respectively while the People’s Unity Movement—a party that tried to integrate Afro-Trinidadians and Indo-Trinidadians—falls apart.
On a broader level the novel explores how a racialised nation that has suffered violent trauma also “grows up”. Notice I use the word “racialised”, not “racial”. While “racial” describes someone or something, “racialised” refers to the process of making things racial. I believe we need to be focused on undoing the process of making things racial.
When Honourable Minister Camille Robinson-Regis provoked a response from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar it came as little surprise that once again racialised divisions are at the forefront of our politics.
We’ve been here before. Either the PNM or UNC makes a subtle or overtly triggering comment which prompts the PNM or UNC with an equally or more severe response. This happens intermittently each year but seems to intensify during elections, internal or general.
So, it should come as little surprise that the latest round of race-baiting has come at a time when the UNC is set for its internal elections. I say race-baiting and here I could be faulted for being naïve, because I do not think our political leaders are racist. Instead, I believe they, and by extension us have inherited a culture of racism owed to our colonial legacy.
While the Opposition Leader’s remarks seem to have gone too far this time, we continue to be treating the symptoms of the wound, not the causes. In other words, we become preoccupied with the statement and lose sight of how we got to this point. Returning to Salt, we still see ourselves as deeply rooted in our racialised past. Alford leaves the People’s Unity Movement for the pro-African party, the National Party, out of allegiance to his African ancestry. Because of this, Sonan joins the pro-Indian party, the Democratic Party. Like Alford and Sonan, who feel compelled to join parties based on race, our political parties seem to be content with energising their members through racialised rhetoric. Therefore, when Mrs Robinson-Regis emphasised the middle name, “Susheila”, in Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s full name, the Opposition Leader unfortunately resorted to language and sentiments closely associated with slavery.
Unlike the quote I offered at the start of this column, we do not see ourselves as a new people but instead different peoples closely tied to our different histories. Our two major political parties are emblems of our colonial experiences.
In Salt it takes one of the young characters, Bango, to help us think about how a nation can “grow up”. Bango, who initially carries out annual marches individually as a form of protest against oppression, eventually begins to include people who march side by side. The narrator says “this march of his was for all our own lives and had to be carried on even if it took us to the very end of time”.
The sense of hope which ends the novel is one that should inspire us to, like Bango, begin effecting change. So, while our leaders may project our racialised legacy, we are the ones who either condone or reject it with the power of our votes and our voices. Until then, we might as well continue sucking salt.