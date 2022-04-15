Respect for the office

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, must be one of the biggest buffoons to have held public office in recent times. If the United Kingdom were to have a president, the only other who might be the equivalent would be Donald Trump. But a buffoon, defined as one who does such silly and ridiculous things that it provokes amusement, is hardly the role expected from world leaders. Indeed, it is a decidedly dangerous aspect given the powerful nature of the positions to which they have been entrusted.
Anyone following the bizarre string of denials and obfuscation surrounding the social events held at No 10 Downing Street by members of staff there during the period when the British public had been ordered not to congregate during the Covid-19 pandemic, would have been flabbergasted by the utter ease with which stories were concocted and peddled. They were so incredulous that they elicited an investigation that has now resulted in police fines for the PM, his wife, Carrie, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.
Having paid his fines, Johnson still denied knowledge of plans for his birthday party at the prime ministerial office. This is a big building, he said, it’s impossible to know everything going on within its confines. Such an amazing response leads one to wonder how then can he keep track of what’s going on in the world? Asked if he intended to resign, he smoothly retorted that he planned to move on and fulfil the mandate he had been given by the British public. The war between Ukraine and Russia was his immediate priority. Conservative members have supported the premise that the timing of his resignation would not be good under the circumstances.
Others have cited precedent for removals (not resignations) by prime ministers during major conflicts directly involving the UK (Herbert Asquith in the first world war and Neville Chamberlain and Winston Churchill in the second).
Listening to the nature of the discussions reinforces one of the chilling aspects of politics. People can rationalise anything to avoid dealing with the essence of the matter. But the public, especially those who suffered personal losses during the pandemic, are still fresh enough in their grief to feel outraged at the idea that their prime minister could set up a set of laws and then casually break them, with the support of his staff at the country’s “highest” office. They should resign.
The essence of the matter, even if it seems simplistic for hard-headed politicians to understand, is trust. A world afloat in its handcrafted sea of barbarity has surrendered to the idea of charismatic charlatans—smartmen we know so well—who are to be forgiven their lack of decency and integrity as long as they seem to represent their followers, their tribes. Is it conscionable to support power simply because it is wielded by one of your own?
Dark, twisted alleys follow such blind faith. Look at what Donald Trump was able to achieve through the support of a crude following. During his tenure, and afterwards, he unlocked the basest behaviours and ideologies in the USA. Look at what Vladimir Putin is doing. Relentlessly driven by ambition and power, and an ego that seems to be provoked by the stubborn resistance from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he has unleashed his fury on Ukraine. Was this the mandate given by the Russian populace? Politics and power are so entwined; it is impossible to know.
Global leaders, happy to be seen physically standing in solidarity with Ukraine, baulk at the idea of imposing sanctions that would bring any hardship to their citizens. The choices are hard, but the outcome of inertia will be devastating.
All over the world, public offices have been the source of some of the worst atrocities committed by humans. Yet what is happening on that prominent battlefield serves as a stark reminder of the callous responses to other besieged global communities. Has there been comparable outrage and reaction to the plight of non-Europeans?
Johnson’s latest move has been to declare that asylum-seekers heading to the UK will be shipped off to Rwanda for processing. At a news conference, he said, “The deal we have done is uncapped, and Rwanda will have the capacity to resettle tens of thousands of people in the years ahead. And let’s be clear, Rwanda is one of the safest countries in the world, globally recognised for its record of welcoming and integrating migrants.”
Another gambit from the politician’s playbook: deflect attention away from personal folly. That too, is not unfamiliar in this part of the world.
My late friend, Gail, often chided me that one must respect the office. I suppose it depends on how one defines the office. Is there a distinction to be made between the office and its occupant? In any case, is it not more incumbent that the holder shows respect for the position?
If no one were to object to the behaviour of people entrusted to represent them through constitutional processes, then how, in the face of blatant or subtle perfidy, would any change come? It is easy to equate the preservation of law and order with deference to the holders of office, observance of protocols and rituals being cherished as civilised behaviour.
But what happens when the office turns rogue? Are we supposed to genuflect with our eyes wide shut?
