June 19, 2023, marked the 86th anniversary of anti-colonial uprising across the country that developed out of the strikes which began on that date in 1937.
Even more recent history is being misrepresented or distorted by the assault of disinformation or simply buried in order to keep the workers and people in ideological disarmament to prevent them responding forcefully to the persistent onslaught on their rights, interests and freedoms.
In those powerful days of workers’ struggle in 1937 waged from Point Fortin to Caroni, to Sangre Grande and Tobago, the fighting workers inscribed on their banner ‘LET THOSE WHO LABOUR HOLD THE REINS’.
Their demands included immediate demands to defend and advance their rights and improved conditions of work.
By hoisting the banner ‘LET THOSE WHO LABOUR HOLD THE REINS’ the workers also demonstrated their consciousness of the historical mission of the working to have control of the reins of political and economic power.
This was no mere economic struggle. It was a challenge to the status quo going to the very root of the existing economic and social order and announcing the awakening of the working class in this country to its historic mission – to create a new social order with the majority in control.
To reduce the significance of 1937 is to misunderstand its fundamental value as the cause for which 14 martyrs, 50-plus wounded and hundreds of arrested workers sacrificed their lives, their bodies and freedom.
While the awakening of the workers to conscious understanding of the necessity of their historic mission to hold the reins of power was at the heart of the significance of 1937, it also marked the birth pains of the modern trade union movement in T&T.
There is a distorted version of history that suggests this was because of the ‘goodness’ of the colonial masters through their Moyne Commission and the ‘sympathy’ of the Empire’s British Parliament.
From the recognition of the legal status of trade unions, the registration of unions began in earnest in 1937 starting with the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, All Trinidad Sugar Estates and Factory Workers’ Trade Union, Amalgamated Building Workers Union, Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union, Public Workers Trade Union and Federated Workers Union.
By 1939, there were 13 registered trade unions, including the Railway Workers’ Trade Union, All Trinidad Transport and General Workers’ Trade Union, Civil Service Association, T&T Union of Shop Assistants and Clerks, Printers’ Industrial Trade Union and the Tobago Industrial Union.
They consolidated themselves into a national organisation of trade unions - the Committee of Industrial Organisations (CIO), led by Rienzi. It changed its name to the Trinidad and Tobago Trades Union Council (TTUC) in 1939.
Later there were the Trinidad and Tobago Labour Congress and Council of Progressive Trade Unions which reunified into the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) in 1991.
Other amalgamations of unions in the Public Service and public sector, the Joint Negotiating Team and Joint Trade Union Movement were formed to wage particular struggles against the austerity programmes in the 1980s and 1990s.
For the last two decades, the trade union movement was again fractured leaving three national bodies – Natuc, FITUN and JTUM.
The fundamental principles of unity and solidarity entrenched in 1937 have been set aside by divisions among the trade union leaderships.
This has facilitated a most brutal assault of workers’ and trade union rights including collective bargaining, safety and health protection.
This lack of unity in action has allowed the public sector to refuse to engage in collective bargaining for almost an entire decade, the imposition of zero-zero-zero wage freezes by the Industrial Court and Special Tribunal and the latest four per cent wage restraint policy in the Public Service.
In 1937, because of the organisation, unity and solidarity with leadership committed to the workers’ interests, in the face of the violent attacks of the colonial authorities, the workers were able to advance their struggles even in the face of casualties.
The trade unions are failing to provide their basic self-defence role in safeguarding the economic and other rights of their members and the working class generally.
Without such unity and solidarity and committed leadership, neither the immediate trade union struggles nor the historic mission of the working class can achieve victories anywhere resembling those won by the workers in the anti-colonial uprising of 1937.
With the approach of the 86th anniversary of the Butler Riots, some trade union leaders have again announced their intention to turn the commemoration of this powerful anti-colonial uprising into a mere ‘appraisal’ of the incumbent party-in-power and its leader.
This now-ritual ‘criticism’ of the representatives of those who own and control wealth and power in the society is far removed from what was fought for by the workers of 1937.
The phenomenon of a union being ordered to halt industrial action by injunction granted by the Industrial Court or another being unable to halt the imposition of privatisation in the civil service must have those who sacrificed so much in 1937 turning in their graves at the sound of unions behaving as if they are powerless to defend their members’ interests.
The members of the individual unions and of the trade union movement as a whole must organise themselves to ‘hold the reins’ of their own organisations and put them back on the road that Butler and all the fighters of 1937 pointed to and acted on.