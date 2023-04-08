Resuscitating private health care

Writing this column on healthcare system reform, more specifically the private healthcare system, has always been my intention since the untimely death of my husband in 2004, but I thought it best to wait until the medical negligence case which began in 2005 had exhausted all possible appeals. Never would I have imagined it would be 17 long years before that would occur!
Oftentimes we are inundated with complaints about our public healthcare system. Often the criticism focuses on the shortcomings at the Accident and Emergency department, it being the first port of call at hospitals. Our issues in the public health system are not unique to us and, in fact, are quite prevalent in the so-called developed countries.
A cursory visit to the UK National Health System (NHS) website details the challenges facing the NHS—overcrowding; under-staffing at all healthcare levels; lack of beds; weak retention of medical practitioners, particularly the more experienced; inadequate utilisation of clinics for non-emergency care; staff burnout, only worsened by the Covid epidemic. Yes, they have them all.
A major difference? Taxpayer funding of the public healthcare in the UK is far more expensive and onerous.
However, regarding the private healthcare system, which is governed by the 1954 Private Hospital Act (PHA), patients pay for their care, often exorbitant sums.
To operate a private hospital, a licence must be granted by the Minister of Health. The act sets out the requirements for obtaining and maintaining a licence.
It is my respectful view, partly derived from my own experience, that the following urgent reforms are needed:
1. Private practitioner annual malpractice insurance
A medical practitioner who operates a private practice is required in the so-called developed countries to renew his annual malpractice insurance as a precondition for the issuance of a practising certificate.
It is ironic that in Trinidad and Tobago a mandatory insurance requirement for a car to be licensed to drive on the road is third party insurance.
The rationale? A car is effectively a weapon capable of causing injury and death, so at a minimum the law provides that the third party be provided with some level of financial support to cover potentially extensive medical treatment.
That an annual malpractice insurance in the case of the private practitioner is not mandatory is nothing short of scandalous, involving, as it does, the treatment of persons who are ill; may require surgery or other potentially life-threatening medical intervention; and who in the event of medical negligence by the private practitioner, may literally be left penniless without the safeguard of malpractice insurance.
2. Mandatory insurance for private hospitals
While it is my understanding that most private hospitals have medical liability insurance, it is not a mandatory requirement.
It may seem incredible that insurance coverage in a high-risk profession operating for reward is permitted to operate without malpractice insurance.
This not only exposes the hospital that has chosen to take the risk, but the patient who unknowingly puts himself or herself at risk in the event of hospital-related or contributed negligence.
3. Standardisation and computerisation of medical documents
The information on these forms should contain at a minimum the test ordered; the name of the doctor placing the order or the request for the test; the name of the nurse receiving and fulfilling the order; the time entered by the computer at the time of request; and the time results are received, and by whom.
All this information must be entered into a computer system and not capable of being altered.
4. Blood availability
One of the mandatory licensing requirements should be the availability of blood within a prescribed period for private hospitals that perform surgeries and other procedures in which invariably blood complication/loss is listed as the primary risk.
No private hospital that routinely carries out surgeries or medical treatment in which blood loss is listed as the primary complication should be granted a license to operate without having the capacity to access the type of blood and blood products required in a timely manner.
It literally can mean the difference between life and death.
5. Medical Council of Trinidad and Tobago website—Specialist Doctor category
In Trinidad and Tobago, the Medical Council, with whom a medical practitioner must be registered in order to practise, maintains a general list for all doctors registered as practitioners.
In addition, it sets out the requirements for one to hold oneself out as a specialist in a field, whether the USA board-certified or British equivalent requirements.
However to date, the website does not provide a listing of doctors who qualify as specialists in their particular field. In fact, the provision of such information on the website has been “under construction” since 2017.
In other words, doctors can hold themselves out and refer to themselves as specialists in a particular field, yet not meet the criteria, as Dr Lall Sawh has pointed out.
Where hospitalisation often involves life-and-death or serious-injury situations, should not a potential patient be able to assess, to some relevant degree, the skill and competency of the doctor, for which a specialist designation would be immensely helpful? It is called patient’s choice—and a critical one, at that.
In closing, it is not my intention to be judgmental of doctors who perform such an incredible and a critical service, but rather to offer constructive criticism which hopefully will be viewed as mutually beneficial, and to make some contribution, prompted by my husband, Russell Tesheira’s untimely passing.
—Karen Tesheira