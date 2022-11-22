Rethinking suicide

It is said by some that emotions are managed by old, sub-cortical parts of the brain, and as such, they are inaccessible to conscious analysis - Michael Gazzaniga, in Tales from Both Sides of the Brain (2015).
In Who’s in charge? Free Will and the Science of the Brain (2011), he says there is a natural human tendency to generate explanations for events. When aroused, we are driven to explain why. If there is an obvious explanation we accept it. When there is not an obvious explanation, we generate one. This was published from a series of lectures he delivered in 2009. In the 2015 publication he is described here as the “Father of Neuroscience,” presenting a seminal work on “the enigmatic coupling of the right and left brain.”
He begins one chapter quoting Aristotle, who asked the question “What is a friend?” followed by the declaration “A single soul dwelling in two bodies.” He said it is puzzling, but true. We all think that we have one mind. But “to suddenly think that it can be sub-divided, that two minds are co-existing in one cranium, is almost not comprehensible.” It could be unsettling, he argued.
It has stayed with me, however, the fact that several times in this ground-breaking piece of brainwork, he reported on the suicides committed by some of those who had been partners with him. How could, and why would those persons, on the cutting edge of neuroscience, be such victims of deep depression that they saw no alternative but to end their own lives. Or was it indeed a case of irreversible depression and loss of the will to go on?
The question came back hauntingly two weeks ago, from Malcolm Gladwell’s Talking to Strangers (2019). He told the story of how the renowned American poet Sylvia Platt took her own life. He provided the details of her meticulous preparations. He said, as a poet, she had a greater-than-average likelihood of going out this way, by one means or another. Poets die young is not just a slogan, they say. As a sub-set among the world’s “creatives,” they have a higher propensity for suffering emotional disorders. “And for every occupational category, poets have far and away the highest suicide rates,” Gladwell says. It is more than five times higher than the general public. She was said to be on her way to becoming one of the most celebrated young poets in the world-a reputation that would only grow in coming years. She was just 30 years old then. She seemed to view death as a physical challenge she had to overcome, literary critic Alfred Alvarez is quoted as saying.
Similarly, the story of Edgar Mittelholzer, about whom Mr Harry, my English teacher in Palo Seco Secondary, used to rhapsodise. Circa 1968-’69. Then there was Anthony Seyjagat. One morning he was on the TV with Hazel Ward, “as good as ever,” and a few days later, he was gone, by his own doing. There was nothing apparently troubling about his last appearances in public. Hazel Ward thought she had known him up close. She was stunned.
Here is the rub. We are constantly petitioned to spot the signs in the people around us. “The despairing and the suicidal,” the support agency Lifeline advises us. More often than not, in the literal sense, there are no signs.
Mittelholzer was Guyanese-born. He lived in Trinidad for a while, before migrating to the UK. Reviewer and literary critic Colin Rickards referred to him as “the earliest novelist from the Caribbean to have established himself in Europe, and gain a significant readership.” Suicide, Rickards said, seemed to be a frequent theme of his. Born December 16, 1909, Mittleholzer took his own life on May 14, 1965. His weapons were a gallon of gas and a box of matches, in a field near his home. Self-immolation appeared to have been one of his preoccupations. He is also said to have had a fascination with “Oriental Occultism.”
Eric Roach was a Tobago-born poet whom I came to know briefly as a journalist, in 1974. He worked at the Guardian then. One day, he was at the auditorium of the Port of Spain town hall, looking in on an enquiry into the conduct of beauty queen shows at the time. A few days later he went and walked into the sea at Quinam beach. The late Wayne Brown wrote of him later, that Roach appeared to have had a fascination with “migration from this life”.
There was also, this cheerful senior reporter with the Barbados Nation newspaper, whom I came to know through coverage of major Caricom deliberations in the mid-1980s when we hung out at such events, both in Port of Spain and in Bridgetown at the time. He was as jolly as you could get. Weeks after our last encounter, that was it. He was said to have taken his own life. There were no warning signs I could have detected. Then there was the comedic megastar, Robin Williams. Who would have thought? And that’s just a partial recall, for me.
Friends, acquaintances and family members feel personally ashamed, they feel somehow compromised, they refuse to accept this as a normal means to an end. They get uptight. But should we?
In as many cases as not, it takes courage, perhaps just as it springs from somewhere deep and dark inside. It might even be visionary in those eyes.
To be continued