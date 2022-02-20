Rethinking the NCC

The Government’s $15 million “Taste of Carnival” provides an illuminating case study for analysing the role of the State in Carnival and how its management model negates value for money by fuelling waste, opportunity for corruption, financial dependency and creative stagnation.
Stripped of the fevered frenzy of the jam-packed Carnival season, “Taste of Carnival” has presented a rare opportunity to see the National Carnival Commission (NCC) at work, observe its modus operandi and understand the source of the model’s debilitating impact on the development of the full potential of the national festival. Seen up close, it should lead us to question the relevance of the NCC and the 1991 Act under which it operates as well as the State’s own perspective on Carnival as articulated through the Act.
In the 30 years since the NCC Act came into force, Carnival has undergone dramatic change. Most importantly, it has grown from a seasonal festival into a full-fledged cultural and economic sector, largely fuelled by private interests. Much of the frustration of the sector revolves around the State’s financial support for the festival and lack of support for developing the growth potential of the sector as a whole.
“Taste of Carnival” exemplifies in dramatic fashion the role of the NCC as a conduit for State funds to special interest groups which once dominated the Carnival landscape but are today overshadowed by cultural and entertainment entrepreneurs occupying a variety of spaces in what UWI lecturer Dr Joanne Tull refers to as the Carnival ecosystem.
The State’s infusion of cash into Carnival is designed around the funding of Carnival events produced by special interest groups that sit on the NCC’s board, a fact which presents conflict of interest complications while tying the NCC to the event agendas of these groups.
As long as governments see Carnival as a festival of events managed by these interests groups its responsiveness to the evolving environment and emerging opportunities will be severely limited.
Speaking at Friday’s virtual webinar on “Hosting and Managing the Carnival Experience in Trinidad and Tobago in 2022 and Beyond”, hosted by the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES), Dr Tull underscored the point that planning for the future of Carnival requires a shift in perspective, from seeing Carnival as an event to seeing Carnival as a sustainable ecosystem.
It is a point that has been made for years but bears repeating now when the weakness of the management model has been thoroughly unmasked.
By allocating State resources almost exclusively to Carnival events managed by special interest groups, which, in some cases, are of doubtful standing, the Government has created a jealously guarded feeding trough that protects itself against the risk of change and innovation. It is instructive that, for years, events organised under the NCC have been losing audiences to private initiatives independent of State funding.
A good starting point for mapping exactly how the system works would be a detailed audit of the expenditure for “Taste of Carnival” to show exactly where State funding goes and who benefits from it.