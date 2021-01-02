As the new year begins, hope grows globally. In addition to vaccines to fight the pandemic, two political developments stir expectations for a return to sanity in international affairs.
Firstly, Donald Trump will leave the White House in 17 days, possibly under police escort, and the rational, moderate Joe Biden will be inaugurated into the Oval Office of the “indispensable” United States of America.
Secondly, after nine months of negotiations and the possibility of utter collapse, the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) reached an agreement to govern their relations after Brexit, avoiding chaos and economic devastation on the European continent. It all bodes well for the restored strength of the western alliance of democracies and leadership of the civilised world.
Biden, the trans-Atlanticist, has already signalled his wish to repair US/Europe ties which have been foundational to the prosperity and stability of the western world since World War II. He has declared his commitment to multilateralism, including the Paris Accord, the World Health Organisation, the World Trade Organisation and the Iran nuclear agreement. He will host a Summit for Democracy and, unlike Donald Trump, cherishes NATO’s role in preserving global peace and security. And there will be none of Trump’s fulsome and very suspicious embrace of Vladimir Putin, Russian dictator and destabiliser on Europe’s doorstep.
The threat of instability in Europe has receded. Brexit had brought deep despair. I described the 2016 British referendum that produced the “tragedy” as “utterly backward for western civilisation since the EU had brought peace and prosperity to a blood-soaked continent ravaged by two world wars in the 20th century”. And Britain had played a key role in establishing the single market with unimpeded movement of goods, services, labour and capital.
Former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, a political force, had persuasively painted the prospect for the British public, saying, “Just think: a single market giving you direct and unhindered access to the purchasing power of over 300 million of the world’s wealthiest and most prosperous people; bigger than Japan, bigger than the United States; on your doorstep!”
But with Brexit, the UK was insanely giving all that up for a nebulous “sovereignty” that was never fundamentally challenged by its EU membership. For me, the decision “jeopardised 70 years of EU integration and also threatened other European countries”. Far-right parties in France and The Netherlands started calls for referenda in their countries. The possibility of the UK disintegrating also increased since Scotland had voted to “remain” in the EU producing renewed calls for Scottish independence, an issue still very much alive.
Four rancorous years followed with even the threat of Britain crashing out of the EU. But as has been said, “the UK may leave the EU but it cannot leave Europe”. After nine months of negotiations, both sides reached a new economic and security agreement that maintains a working relationship. Though no longer belonging to the single market, Britain’s £650 billion trade with the EU will continue free of tariffs and quotas involving 46 per cent of Britain’s total exports and over half its imports. Even financial services can eventually be covered by a “supplementary” agreement, says David Allen Green of the Financial Times who sees “substantial continuity”.
Important for Britain, the agreement avoids the “affront to its sovereignty” by eliminating oversight by the European Court of Justice but with mechanisms to protect the EU against unfair competition from the UK which must keep “broadly aligned” with its partner on labour, environment and state aid. The deal also provides for future collaboration on crime-fighting, energy and data sharing. There is general relief. “We have a good result here,” says German chancellor Angela Merkel. “Even outside the EU, the UK will continue to be an important partner.”
All should be pleased. An acrimonious, no-deal Brexit would have also endangered defence and security ties between the UK and its European partners, the product of years of intense work. For example, Britain and France, 21 miles apart, have been allies for over 100 years and now have Europe’s strongest military forces. Both are nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council with co-operation among their various defence industries. Underscoring their connection, they recently launched a joint expeditionary force of 10,000 troops to deal with international crises. “Geography is stubborn,” says French president Emmanuel Macron. Europe therefore remains intact.
This is a boon for incoming US president Joe Biden who wants to check the spreading authoritarianism promoted by Russia and China, which has already affected Hungary, Poland, Slovenia, Belarus and other nations in Central and Eastern Europe; and Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela in the Americas. He would have a stronger transatlantic alliance with a reinforced NATO in which Europe’s member nations, pushed by Trump, will spend their stipulated two per cent of GDP on defence and invest more in their own armed forces. Indeed, so confident is Europe of renewed relations with the US that even before Biden’s inauguration it has outlined its own agenda for transatlantic co-operation in trade, technology, security, global health and climate change.
We are having a return to sanity.