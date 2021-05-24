Revitalising sports and reducing crime

Sports lie at the margins of our culture, different from how it is elsewhere in the world, and from how it used to be. This is one of the reasons why criminality among youth proceeds unchecked. There is no youth labour market, and the school system ruthlessly triages youth. Many are ordering their coffins early, given what they see before them. Death all around them, depending merely on where they find themselves residing.
Youth are shooting at each other in alleyways. Youth 14-19. That is called adolescence. Developed countries are alert to the challenges of this life-stage and most fill the space with meaningful pre-occupations, whether schooling, apprenticeship, or service. Many do so with sports. What was Lionel “Leo” Messi doing when he was 14? He was in a football camp at Barcelona. Everard “Gally” Cummings was playing on the national football team. See what he says in his autobiography about youth from East Dry River, playing football in the river. He was one of them.
If we look at countries across the planet, we see sports to be central to existence. Few countries take sport more seriously than Australia. They have a distinct economy straddling a wide range of sports. In many countries, sports constitute an economic sector. Kylian Mbappe and Ousman Dembele look like they could be from Quarry Street, or from Bay Road, Marabella, but while boys on these local streets must continually hide in holes in the ground, these two black youths play football for world class clubs in Europe. They first did football apprenticeships.
In India, cricket has long passed the days when the country had just a touring team. Today T-20 cricket rules. India is the hub of world cricket. The game has changed. Men are wearing pink or blue uniforms. There is much opportunity for youth.
Cricket is an economic centre in India. The game is marketed globally, so there is television, and all the commercial prospects that go with it. Then, perhaps most importantly for us here, we see the Indian crowds. They are like us. They blow conch shells, bawl, dance, and shout. And players like Dwayne and Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, and Kieron Pollard, are spending more time there than here.
Manchester United and Barcelona are international brands. A jersey displaying that brand costs real money, on streets all over the planet. We in the Caribbean have not learned how to monetise sport. Usain Bolt had to go shopping all over the world, away from the Caribbean, to find a place where he could make money for his gifts. So have Shaka Hislop and Ian Bishop.
This country used to have organised football and cricket leagues. Those critical beginnings have just been allowed to go to ruin but could be excavated. That was amateur sports, but the same organising logic could get us to professional sport. Preysal is a cricket mecca, the birthplace of the great Inshan Ali.
We had iconic teams with well-known brand names that have remained with us for a century—Malvern, Maple, Lantern Giants, Juniors, Wanderers, Cyclones, Madonna Wheelers, Mario, Colts, Brooklyn.
Iconic rivalries, like Colts-Malvern. Juniors-Lantern Giants. Or Malvern-Maple. Manchester United versus Manchester City. In Spain, el Classico. Real Madrid versus Barcelona. What about our old north-south Red Cross games?
We could have T-20 here on a community basis, and in fact communities across the Caribbean could be involved. We used to have Best Village competitions to which people brought craft, and foods. That idea could be the basis of organised local sports, providing livelihood for many. Cricket, football, netball, athletics, cycling. Cocorite versus Sea Lots. John John versus Harpe Place. Trainline Marabella versus Mayaro. Couva versus Arima.
Where is Gary Griffith, besides puffing up and preening?
A waste of time. Taking credit for a drop in crime under Covid-19. Doh try dat Gary (Griffith).
In the United States, sports shape the national calendar, anchored by professional football in the fall and winter, baseball in the summer and fall, basketball straddling the calendar. In the shadow of professional sports there is organised sports at the universities, with basketball and football being economic, social, and cultural drivers. Television is at the heart of it.
I did my graduate studies at Ohio State University. The football stadium there seated 104,000 people. It fills to capacity on game day, especially if we were playing Michigan. Every store in Columbus, the capital, sells Ohio State sports paraphernalia.
Sport is documented in developed countries as social history. In England, they can tell you about WG Grace. Every inning he played.
You can buy Grace paraphernalia. In Europe we see the big professional soccer leagues like La Liga in Spain with local club Barcelona being iconic, founded in 1899. English football league goes back to 1888.
But we used to have Southern games at the mecca, Guaracara; horse racing at Union Park. Intercol football finals were whole-country affairs. QRC! We want a goal!
We have lost our shape in sports….no more traditional games to attend. I wonder if Police Commissioner Griffith has ever thought about offering sports to youth in communities. In the 1960s, when I Iived in Waterhole, Cocorite for a spell, and gang war was raging between the youth, especially a beef with Gonderos in Bournes Road, St James, the police used to organise football games between them to make peace.
We have nothing going on in sports here now. There are many talented and experienced sports people among us who could be drawn upon to imagine a comprehensive sports programme that could include semi-professional jobs for large numbers of youth. Sports teams could replace gangs. At the end of the day the youth are alive.
The Savannah once used to be teeming with youth from everywhere, youth who lived to be adults.