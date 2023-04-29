Rex v Bourne

Many years ago, I wrote an article about abortions in Trinidad. It focused heavily on the fact that our sex education was woefully lacking, and that the veneer of religiosity that kept sex education out the classrooms and persecution for procuring an abortion on the books, did not match with reality.
I went on to win a United Nations Family Planning award for that article, and I remember the night I collected it, the host spoke about female sexuality and empowerment still being taboo and that it was the UN’s hope that columns such as mine would facilitate open discourse about the need for women to have full autonomy over their lives, especially about when they choose to start a family and the right to determine its size.
I have thought about that column often after the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade—the landmark case where it was ruled that the country’s constitution protects women’s right to choose to have an abortion. Many have called it an unenlightened decision that is deeply inconsistent with a developed and progressive country. My obvious question is: in our ongoing conversations about developing and progressing as a country, where is our national debate on this important medical and social issue?
Abortions in Trinidad remain illegal under the Offences Against the Person Act (OAPA). It states that any pregnant woman who administers to herself a poison or uses any instrument to procure a miscarriage is liable to imprisonment for four years. The same penalty applies to any person who undertakes the same actions for the purpose of procuring an abortion.
That said, I, as an attorney, know exactly how to get an abortion, should I need one, the same way I did all those years ago when I wrote the aforementioned column. In fact, all my colleagues also know where they could access an abortion in a safe and sterile environment by properly trained medical professionals who can provide the necessary after-care. In my experience as a professional and as a woman, the only persons who do not know how to procure a safe abortion are the following:
• The child who was raped by a man in the neighbourhood to which the family turned a blind eye because he was helping to “mind” her. If her young body isn’t destroyed by the act of giving birth because she is so physically underdeveloped, her mind very often is.
If she is lucky, the man claims paternity of the child, taking on the responsibility for providing for her, a minor, and the product of her rape. If she is “blessed”, he will marry her when she turns 18. The numerous crimes committed against this girl are never spoken about again, not the least of which is the fact of her having been forced to give birth to the child of her rapist while still a child herself.
• The mother who is a victim of reproductive abuse, whose partner keeps her constantly pregnant and consistently raising and taking care of babies as a brutal means of control. These men often know the reproductive cycles of their wives better than the women do themselves. They become suspicious and violent when intercourse does not lead to pregnancy, so the woman is unable to utilise birth control safely. She also cannot leave because she is dependent on him to provide for her and her often young offspring.
If she does leave, these men often become deeply cruel and vicious. The protections of the court are too limited to be of any meaningful help, and the mandated child support is often far less than the amount he would spend in maintenance of the kids should she remain. Working is very difficult because daycare is expensive, and she often has been long out of the workplace due to pregnancies so she cannot access competitive pay.
• The woman who was born poor and for whom every effort at self-improvement is a constant, almost insurmountable struggle. Yes, primary and secondary education is free but the food she must eat, the clothes she must wear, the transport to and from the school, the medical care are not. She is ashamed of the emptiness of her cupboard, her purse, and knows she cannot take care of a baby when she can barely take care of herself. She wants to have a child only when she can do better for it than was done for her.
The above examples are, of course, not exhaustive but the societal responses to this debate continue to be knee-jerk and reflective of our failure to move the conversation into the realm of the practical. We continue to be a society so deeply enamoured with the image of ourselves we think we project that we refuse to look at the reality it veneers, even when the consequences of this communal and self-delusion slices open our throats in the sanctity of our own homes.
Our Roe v Wade is arguably R v Bourne. In 1938 Dr A W Bourne was tried under the OAPA for performing an abortion on a 15-year-old girl who had been raped by a group of soldiers. It was held that it was a doctor’s duty to terminate a pregnancy if, on reasonable grounds and with adequate knowledge, he believed the pregnancy would damage the patient mentally or physically. The doctor was therefore acquitted. Women’s access to an abortion in this country, therefore, is more restricted than it was 85 years ago. It is time to move the discourse forward.
—Author Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law.