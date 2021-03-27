Right, wrong, but spot on

It will be tragic if Covid-19 is allowed to take more from the nation’s children than it already has.

While the full impact of being denied face-to-face teaching is yet to be quantified, anecdotal evidence indicates that many children, especially those in low-income and rural families, are falling through the cracks. There is the very real risk that the academic education of some may be irrevocably set back, while others who have fallen out of the system may never even return to school.