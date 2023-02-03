How coincidental was it that after news broke of the International Soca Monarch (ISM) being cancelled on Friday, January 27, Prof Gordon Rohlehr passed away two days later. Failing to see the coincidence of both events is precisely why you should continue reading. Professor Emeritus, or retired Professor, Gordon Rohlehr, was one of the Caribbean’s most perceptive and astute intellectuals. While his research focused on the art of calypso, there was much more to the Guyanese-born literary critic who spent approximately 40 years at The UWI, St Augustine Campus. His scholarly work may be extensive but it contains a consistent thread that weaves social and intellectual consciousness into the origins and development of calypso. Instead of calypso, however, I’ll apply just three of Rohlehr’s most meaningful contributions to what is at stake in light of the ISM being cancelled.
• BECOMING INDEPENDENT OF
GOVERNMENT HANDOUTS
In a 2011 publication by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Rohlehr discussed laying the groundwork for identity construction in the Caribbean. For Rohlehr, preserving Caribbean cultural identity in the face of globalisation needed to be a priority for individual islands. Carnival, of course, is one of the ways T&T preserves its culture and history. When Geoffrey Wharton-Lake, one of the ISM directors, confirmed there would be no competition this year he cited the Government’s rejection of a $10 million funding request. The news came as a shock, but the writing has in fact been on the wall for a long time now. Carnival in its current form is not a sustainable product – at least not if the Government is always expected to fund the lion’s share of the festivities. I agree with former organiser Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez that the cancellation of ISM is a symptom of a larger problem. The problem is our dependency syndrome on Government handouts. As Rohlehr explains, developing culture and growth and adaptation of Carnival to current needs has been due to the masqueraders and mas designers. He notes the resuscitation of Jouvert by the lower middle class in alliance with the Port of Spain grassroots as an alternative to the pretty mas that belonged exclusively to the upper class.
• SO, BACK TO OUR GRASSROOTS
The takeaway from this suggests a similar adaptation of ISM, this time through greater privatisation of the event. The term Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is useful to think of here which refers to private businesses that contribute to societal goals through philanthropic contributions.
If we take Rohlehr’s point – which we really should – of Carnival being an important aspect of our cultural identity and therefore should be preserved, then private sponsorship of events such as ISM needs to ramp up beyond what is currently given. Financial institutions, for example, that lay claim to being the region’s indigenous bank must be aware that the ISM is an indigenous product that, quite frankly, is in a dire position right now. We’ve seen similar marquee events cancelled over the years: Customs Fete and Brass Festival, to name just two. Another Carnival staple, Fire Fete, rebranded to Fire Fest this year. Maybe the ISM similarly needs to rebrand to usher in a new phase of our cultural heritage. This would be better than a complete vanishing of the event which since 1993 has defined Fantastic Friday.
• NOTHING FOR THE SMALL MAN
Among the Hyatt Lime Fete, The UWI Fete, and other premium all-inclusives of this world stood the relatively lower-tier ISM. The ISM was often dubbed the ‘people’s fete’ because, unlike the premium all-inclusives, it did not price a certain class of people out.
Actually, the ISM is perhaps the only true all-inclusive in the literal sense of the word because you only needed a few hundred dollars to attend. A cancelled ISM threatens to isolate the ‘small man’ from Carnival festivities. Rohlehr talked about in his 1979 essay ‘A Carrion Time’ where calypso and Carnival were described as crucial forms of communal catharsis. As a nation, everyone must be allowed to take part in this communal catharsis. The ISM was a unique fete that attracted the biggest soca stars to one stage and for a very generous price. Even those at home with a TV could participate in the fete by either calling in or texting to vote for the ‘People’s Choice’ or by simply watching the events as they unravelled. I will never forget iconic ISM moments such as Machel Montano having Tan-Tan wine on Saga Boy as he sang ‘Mr Fete’, Bunji Garlin with his trademark freestyling, Kerwin Du Bois entering the stage on a motorbike, and then-pregnant Fay-Ann Lyons putting the mic to her belly while her foetus ‘sang’ a verse of her eventual winning song ‘Meet SuperBlue’. These are the intangible, invaluable memories that the ISM gave the nation, even if you couldn’t afford to be there.
Gone are the days when ISM winners could walk away with $2 million. After the news that the ISM would be cancelled, and after Gordon Rohlehr’s passing, we should return to the fundamentals of our cultural heritage and what can be done to preserve it. If at the heart of what Carnival means to us is creativity and energy, then we need these now more than ever to adapt ISM to our changing times.