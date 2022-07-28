Rishi Sunak: Britain’s first Indian PM?

Supremely confident, polished and fast on his feet, Rishi Sunak looked and sounded every bit like Britain’s next prime minister in Monday’s BBC TV clash. The 42-year-old, who resigned as chancellor (finance minister) three weeks earlier, had a clear debating edge over Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, his rival in the race to replace Boris Johnson.
A descendant of Indian-origin migrants to lead Britain? Maybe.
Of 11 hopefuls who jumped forward to replace Johnson this month, six were from ethnic minority backgrounds—two from Indian communities in East Africa, two Pakistani, one Kurdish-Iraqi and one Nigerian. Four were women, and only three were the middle-aged white males we used to routinely expect.
Technically, the contest is for leadership of the governing Conservative party. Successive votes by their 357 MPs have narrowed the field from 11 to two.
Individual Conservative party members will now make the final choice—around 180,000 of them, or 0.3 per cent of Britain’s voters. The winner will be announced on September 5, and as leader of the majority party in Parliament will become prime minister.
Barring miracles, there won’t be a general election. The remaining 99.7 per cent of the electorate have no say.
Conservative party members are mostly white, male, and financially prosperous.
British politics has come a long way since 1987 when the first four ethnic minority MPs since World War II were elected—all of them Labour.
Numbers grew slowly, to 15 in 2005 and 65 in 2019. That’s ten per cent of the House of Commons: 22 are Conservative, and seven of them make up almost a quarter of Boris Johnson’s 30-member outgoing cabinet.
In the 2011 census, six per cent of Britain’s population was of Asian origin, three per cent black (including one per cent Caribbean), and two per cent mixed-race.
Parliament is now more ethnically and gender-diverse. But it is less socially mixed. Only one per cent of Conservative MPs have had working-class careers. For Labour, the figure is 13 per cent—but that is down from 28 per cent in 1987.
So, is this Britain’s Obama moment? Not quite.
In the US in 2008, Obama’s racial breakthrough was the huge talking point. But with Rishi Sunak, it’s the elephant in the room.
Monday’s debate with Liz Truss started with economic policy—would her pledged tax cuts push mortgage interest rates sky-high? What would the candidates do about household energy bills, which may average $2,300 a month next year?
Next, it was how to deal with Russia and China, and talk of Rishi’s snappy $28,500 business suit vs the carefully leaked price of Liz’s $35 earrings.
Then there’s migration.
Rishi Sunak’s parents—like those of three members of Johnson’s current cabinet—were from Indian-origin communities pushed out of East Africa by fair means or foul in the 1960s, and admitted grudgingly to Britain.
Rishi will open no doors.
Both Sunak and Truss are enthusiastic about Britain’s newly minted and controversial proposal to deport batches of asylum seekers to Rwanda, a former Belgian colony in East Africa with a deeply troubled past.
Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are from prosperous backgrounds. Truss’ father was a senior mathematics academic. Sunak’s was a medical doctor; his mother owned a pharmacy. They were able to send him to Winchester College, an elite high school whose current fees for boarders are $350,000 a year.
Both candidates took degrees in politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford University—the well-established first choice for aspiring politicos. Rishi Sunak scored first-class honours, went on to Stanford in California with a Fulbright scholarship, and then to a career in hedge-fund management. He still owns a penthouse apartment in Santa Monica with a Lexus and a BMW, and held a US Green Card until 2021.
His wife is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, founder of the giant Indian IT company Infosys. Rishi and his wife have combined wealth of close to $6 billion, according to the Sunday Times rich list. Yes, that’s six billion.
Sunak’s popularity soared with his astute handling of the financial impact of the Covid crisis, reaching heights not seen since Tony Blair in his heyday a quarter-century ago. But he took a dive this year when the couple’s tax affairs and resident status attracted public comment, despite breaking no established rules.
Organising an opinion poll among the select band of Conservative party members is technically difficult. But YouGov, after the BBC debate, found Liz Truss with a clear lead in that group. They saw her as more likeable, more trustworthy, and more in touch with ordinary voters.
Another company, Deltapoll, tackled the racial elephant head on.
It asked a sample of all voters whether it was important to have a white prime minister. Almost 80 per cent said it was not important—but 17 per cent said it mattered. The figure rose to 25 per cent among Conservative voters. That cohort may slice it for Liz.
YouGov gave Sunak the edge over Truss among swing voters and the wider electorate—though both were unpopular. But it’s the 180,000 Conservative party members who cast their votes next month. They may not be ready for Rishi.
—Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.