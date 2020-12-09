Rituals of burial

Like a spreading cane fire, news of the embalmed, dressed corpse of Che Lewis being transported in the open air blazed through social media.
At the funeral, Lewis’s body was seated in a chair at the entrance of the church while his father’s body was in a casket. Both father and son were slain by unknown gunmen on November 14.
Images of the hearse and seated corpse were recently featured in the UK’s Daily Mail, the New York Post, as well as other metropolitan media. Sensationalised accounts of this event miss the fact that this treatment of the body resonates with burial practices seen across the Caribbean.
In the current moment, as death circles the Caribbean through natural disasters, a zoonotic epidemic, homicides and other forms of violence, the aesthetic practices that negotiate life and death have several cultural references at once.
The Lewis men were buried in Evangelical Christian rites. Yet, to anyone familiar with Haitian visual culture, Che Lewis’s corpse sitting outside the church can be associated with the work of avant-garde Port-au-Prince artists who, after the 2010 earthquake, took skeletal remains and combined these with the colours of vodou drapeau, symbolically resurrecting the figures of those crushed in the rubble.
Dennie’s Funeral Home did an excellent job of embalming and dressing. The colours chosen for Che Lewis evoke the pink of the loa Erzulie Freda Dahomey, whose love and abundance are needed during times of grief, while the white references the garb of Hindu funerals.
In Trinidad, the dressed corpse, seated or standing, has appeared in rural areas. Conversing about Trinidadian culture, writer and scholar Ramabai Espinet has said that in the past it was sometimes the practice to stand the deceased person in a coffin in a corner of the room while the wake proceeded. A common wake song was, “It was the night Mozambo dead/ the dead man get up and start to walk about/ Santimanitay.”
Three actions are ascribed to the dressed corpse: witnessing, speaking and returning. Witnessing implies that the actions of the living must follow moral and ethical expectations, since the dead have powers of silent observation, as seen in West African belief systems.
In West African tradition, it takes nine nights for the spirit to travel from this world to the next. Burial rites are necessary and, if not performed, the spirit wanders. Ghanaian writer Ama Ata Aidoo references this idea in her short story, “In the Cutting of a Drink”. Here the narrator goes to Accra to find his sister after 12 years. He says if she is dead, she will be wandering until she witnesses that her family has searched for her to bring her home.
Giving the dead a space to speak is extremely important for people whose truths have been silenced. Discussing the Haitian ceremony of souls, George Lamming states that in this ritual, the dead return to give a full and honest report of their relations with the living. This was important during the colonial period when so much culture and history was suppressed.
Today, it seems even more necessary for the dead to speak, given the fact that Trinidad has close to 400 murders to date. What do those murdered need to say to the living? What do they need to say to the community?
The dressed, seated corpse carries a message, an invitation to listen to what must be said from beyond the grave. Whether this message is personal, political or prophetic, it is up to those living to interpret and respect it.
Finally, the mystical journey back to the ancestral land signifies deep peace and reunion with those gone before, the gifts of death. So deeply is this return desired that in some mystical narratives, as in the story of “Gang Gang Sarah of Tobago’’, the nganga (healer) attempts a return while she is alive, but is unable to fly because she has eaten salt—an ancient symbol of empire. It is death that makes return possible, as these poetic lines from Haitian writer Jacques Roumain suggest: “It’s the long road to Guinea/ death takes you down... There, there awaits you beside the water a quiet village/ and the hut of your fathers, and the hard ancestral stone/ where your head will rest at last.”
—Joy Mahabir is professor of English at Suffolk County Community College of the State University of New York and writes on Caribbean literature and culture
