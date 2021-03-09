Roadmap to where?

Close to one year ago, the Prime Minister outlined what can only be described as a new set of perspectives for the society that is Trinidad and Tobago.
It constituted the opening remarks at the first meeting of the committee he put together to plan the roadmap for life after Covid, on April 20, 2020. They took up 412 of the less than 800 words making up the statement. They made up 16 of the 24 minutes and 20 seconds from beginning to end. It seems critical to list them in the exact order of presentation, since they ought to serve as a guidepost to where we are being pointed next. He told those gathered what was on his mind, and how their deliberations ought to be influenced, as follows:
1. In light of the recent oil shocks and the prevailing uncertain future, where, with what and how should we diversify our economy.
2. It is said that culture eats strategy for lunch. So, In the same way an economic roadmap developed without the creation of an enabling environment to facilitate the execution of that roadmap will have its challenges.
3. How should we remodel our processes for prioritising and executing development projects?
4. As such, the roadmap must place considerable attention on establishing an enabling environment that supports the achievement of established objectives and targets.
5. The role of labour and tripartite co-operation must be fully explored.
6. Are we comfortable with the value systems that exist in the country? What are our core values and are they consistent with the new economy, the new society that we want to create? What type of behaviours do we want to promote? How do we create a more progressive value system that will advance our short term and our long-term objectives?
7. What institutions do we want to put in place to strengthen and support our objectives? What are the legislative requirements?
8. How do we create the environment for public-private partnerships, and utilise that mechanism in the development of this country in a hurry?
9. How do we more confidently move from being commission agents living off attractive mark-ups, to producers of our own products for our consumption and export?
10. What policies and structures do we need to put in place now, to deal with future epidemics, pandemics and market shocks?
11. Covid-19 has unmasked the inequalities that exist in the economy and at the wider societal level, but it also has demonstrated that all segments of our society are at risk. The roadmap must be based, therefore, on collective action and strong collaboration among all sectors of the economy, and all sectors of the society. It will require a programming exercise to be undertaken to ensure that execution is feasible and takes place within the context of resource availability and execution capability.
12. It is not sufficient or desired to have eloquent presentations on how bad the problem is, without solutions. It is because we know how seriously affected or threatened we are, why we are here today. Not to try and get us back to what we had, where we were, or where we will be in December 2020.
The PM cautioned against what he saw as the tendency among some in the population for measures which will perpetuate a permanent welfare state.
The work of the committee and its recommendations on the way forward ought to be assessed, therefore, against this mandate. But 11 months later, as the country is being called to attention regarding the assault on the Water and Sewerage Authority, (WASA) the Government appears already to have stepped over critical elements of this new national perspective.
Point 5 above advocates that “the role of labour and the tripartite co-operation must be followed.” In Clause 11, the roadmap drafters were asked to base it on “collective action and strong collaboration among all sectors, and segments of the society.”
But unions representing workers at WASA are mobilising to respond to what they see as an all-out assault against what is regarded as good industrial practices, in the new entity being envisaged.
Since the announcement two weeks ago of the appointment of a new executive director and chief executive officer, workers’ representatives have been building a case for what they see as open warfare against them. In a position paper still being refined, the Public Services Association is accusing the Government of being disingenuous in its claims that the organisation was corrupt and mismanaged. It says the government has taken an approach of attacking industrial relations, collective bargaining and conditions of employment for workers.
“They have mounted a campaign promoting public odium and hate towards good paying jobs in the public sector,” this perspective hits back. It says the spirit, and the essence of the Industrial Relations Act are being muted in the process, as the current administration seeks now to wash its hands from decades of policy decisions which have led to the current reality.
• To be continued
Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist