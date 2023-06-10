Roadside purchasing: a beginner’s guide

For the expat, few things signal full integration into Trinbagonian society like successful navigation of the world of roadside vending. To the casual observer, it seems simple.
There is a man with a truck parked on the side of the road selling avocados. You search the depths of your soul and discover that gold lies at the very heart of it. Beautiful, buttery, tasty gold that your fork glides through with the precision of a flying fish slicing the ocean’s surface. You realise you DO want an avocado.
It should be straightforward. You enquire as to cost, you pay said cost, collect your green- or purple-skinned ambrosia and proceed along your way.
But you are wrong. There are nuances to this purchase that locals understand instinctively that must be navigated with the finesse of James Bond seducing Bond Girl #2. Don’t worry. I’m here to help. Within this column are the tools you need to negotiate this and all roadside purchases with aplomb, savvy, and the soupçon of sass that flavours every local interaction.
So, let’s go.
Firstly, one must greet the vendor and state the obvious. “Morning, you selling avocados?” Yes, there is a cardboard sign propped against the van with the word “avocados” written on it. It doesn’t matter. The price of the avocados may even be on said cardboard. That does not matter either because the next question is obviously going to be: what is the price?
These are two important steps that perform not just the critical role of introduction, but also set the foundation for negotiation.
So, you receive your answer. He has avocados for $20, $25 and the grandmother of them all at a whopping $35 that he assures you is so sweet that you’ll come back the next day to buy more. This is it. The invitation to treat. Get comfortable because this will take a while.
You have to comment on the price. This is imperative—even if you think it’s a good price because you bought one in the grocery just last week for $40 that you were reluctant to buy because these supermarkets just overdoing it now, but you really wanted an avocado to have with your pelau that Sunday, and when you cut it the thing was watery and you wasted your $40.
You have to comment on the price, somewhere along the lines of, “THAT is the price for avocados now? I’m not buying you too, you know!” Or, you may want to say you’re not buying the truck, but it is less effective. Your choice.
The vendor may then comment that if you were buying him, it would be a lot more expensive. This indicates you are dealing with a more stoic specimen of the species or a neophyte.
If, however, he laughs and says he could put himself in the plastic bag for you to take him home as well, then you are now on your way to possibly procuring a husband. I offer no advice as to how to deal with this. But what you want ideally is a reaction between those two.
“The avocados not bearing good this year, but they real nice,” is ideal.
Step three consists of expressing doubt that the avocados are as tasty as he is claiming. Now, do not say this in a manner that can be interpreted as disparaging his wares. This will only end in disaster. My favourite line with a 100-per cent success rate is, “They sweet like me?”
Now, let me explain, there are no sexual overtones to this statement. Foreigners tend to get confused at this, and wonder if innuendo is really necessary to the purchase of fruit. However, in Trinidad, everybody and everything is sweet. Your co-worker shows you a picture of his newborn—“Oh God, he sweet eh!” Neighbour brings home a new car—“It sweet, boy.” You went for drinks after work and had a great time?—“That lime Friday was real sweet.” So, you’re on safe ground.
However, I have to say this line works infinitely better for women than it does for men. But you could say, “For X dollars I better want to marry that avocado.” Do not, however, say the avocado better be as sweet as my woman. That’s just creepy.
Having been given this golden segue, the vendor will assure you it is the best avocado you will ever eat in your life, and yes it is as sweet as you are/yes you’ll want to marry it.
He may offer you a sample. Do NOT refuse the sample. No vendor will offer you a sample unless his product is going to make you cry tears of profound joy. Eat it and note there is only one acceptable response, “Yeah, boy. It nice.”
I do not condone pretending you only have $20 for a $25 avocado as this is, after all, the man’s livelihood. But if you are buying more than one, then you have opened the way up to bargain.
“I want to buy two in the $20 and a $35 for my mother-in-law because she greedy. Can you give me a best price?” He will inevitably shave off a couple dollars, give you a $25 for the price of $20 or, if he’s selling anything else, throw a couple in the bag as a lagniappe.
As the interaction naturally concludes, comment on how good the products look and that you can’t wait to eat them when you get home. Depending on how well you did, he may ask you to pass back and tell him how much you enjoyed it or bring him some of what you’re cooking next time. The only answer to either comment is, “Of course!”
Now, get back in your car and lovingly place your avocado somewhere safe where it won’t fall to the floor and get a soft spot, therefore rendering all your hard work null and void.
—Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law.