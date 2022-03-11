Roaring in the dark

Last Tuesday’s International Women’s Day (IWD), the 45th since it was officially designated by the UN’s General Assembly in 1977, saw the standard fare being trundled out.
The theme this year is “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow: Break the Bias”. Stories about women’s hardships, struggles and accomplishments featured widely in global coverage. The UN says IWD is one of the most popular on its list; and why not? Women constitute half of the world’s population. Yet their history has been largely defined by subjugation to a patriarchal system that continues unabated, even if in a slightly subtler, and therefore more insidious way.
It is why the occasion forcefully demands that voices are raised to remind of the journeys, the inequities that still exist, and the work that continues despite obstacles, invisible and blatant.
It makes me exhausted. I’ve personally experienced so many episodes of male chauvinism, so many absurdities wrought by the assumption that men are superior, especially under the arrogance of religious doctrines; such disgusting sexual harassment, especially in workplaces; that I am instinctively offended that women still have to be making the case for gender equality. It seems like such a pot of piffle that we have to also bear the burden of proof for a reality that ought not to have to be spelled out in so many achievements, so many tasks, so many hurdles overcome, so many areas of service. Frankly, it feels beneath my dignity to make the effort. It’s one of those things that you feel if people don’t get it, then it is not worth making the point to try to convince them.
Why should we still have to be tallying up female firsts in our time? Why are there still so many areas that are only now opening up to women? Why do we still have to feel that our big achievement is to break in to a traditionally male environment? Why does even that carry such a stench of tokenism?
I wasn’t planning to get riled up, but I suppose I have, and perhaps the trigger lurked among the stream of ads.
Locally, corporate citizens threw spotlights on female staff, conscientiously echoing the UN’s theme in their advertisements. All well and good.
But one of the ads was particularly distasteful to me—it might have been well-meaning, but instead came across as patronising and ego-centric. The Public Transport Service Corporation, a statutory body, put out a full-page ad under the heading, “Women leading the way at PTSC”. Looming large and looking benevolently down on the small photos of 13 female employees, with a head shot twice their size, is the chairman, Edwin Gooding. He is flanked by what is described as “Chairman’s Remarks”, a paragraph of fluff as wispy as cotton candy that could easily have been omitted. Saying that they celebrated the PTSC’s women in leadership roles (not the others in the organisation), he offered his remarks. “Women are indeed powerful agents of change and the benefits derived from diversity and gender parity at the PTSC shaped us into the organisation we are today.” It wasn’t just the size and placement of his photograph that irked me—I strongly believe he had no reason to be there at all—but it was the banality of his remarks. Tell us, Mr Gooding, what is the shape of your organisation, and what have you done for the women within?
The next ad that jumped out was one from the Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, Ayanna Webster-Roy, whose face was also prominently featured. The text had clearly been adapted from a section of the UN’s website speaking about the role of women in managing climate change. Females have been “leading the charge on climate change adaptions, migration and response, to build a more sustainable future for all”, said the minister. “I encourage you to think about one or two daily activities you can do to improve the environment. A simple way to remember environmentally friendly habits is by memorising the three (3) main Rs which are Reduce Reuse and Recycle. Some examples include water conservation, using recyclable eating ware when dining out, eating from your own garden or buying local.” (I’m being pedantic here, but I wish people would stop feeling the need to add a bracketed figure to spelled-out numbers. And I wondered about using recyclable eating ware when you are dining out—is that referring to a restaurant meal as opposed to eating from your own garden?)
If it gets tiresome to see the same old messages being churned out year after year—environmental pollution, climate change, domestic violence, mental health—as a perfunctory salute to the UN’s days of dedication, it is because there is such a hollow ring to the content.
Someone tells someone that such an occasion is nigh and the organisation has to proffer some public form of recognition. Someone prepares an acknowledgement, it gets signed off, and sent to the media. Cross that off the list.
The utter superficiality makes me cynical. Women have a day to congratulate each other on the strides they have made. Those who have risen in the corporate world are hailed for juggling personal domesticity and a demanding profession (again, a patriarchal dichotomy), and men get to show their benevolence in supporting female development.
I suppose we must persevere, as exhausting as it is.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
