Robbing the People

SOMETHING is fundamentally wrong in this small country of 1.3 million where, notwithstanding very abundant resources, a significant percentage of people are either poor or threatened by poverty whilst a super-rich minority is ever increasing in opulence.
This has largely been the pattern since self-government over 60 years ago. Prof Selwyn Cudjoe says, “As the poor struggle to be free, this ruling clique does everything to solidify their power over us, believing it is their natural right to control their ‘subjects’.”
Our situation has been worsened by a permanent drop in energy revenue. Poverty and extreme poverty threaten hundreds of thousands more today. Now more than ever must the remaining resources of the nation be used for the benefit of all citizens. Now more than ever must we eliminate the endemic corruption and massive thievery which has been cheating the nation and stealing food from the mouths of the poor.
The proposed Procurement Act No. 1 of 2015 was intended to reduce the disease of corruption and thievery. It established a powerful, independent Procurement Regulator and Board to scrutinise all procurement transactions and report to Parliament annually. The intention was to ensure the nation’s resources are not raided but deployed for the development of the country’s people and their children.
But tragically, this PNM administration has emasculated the act with amendments removing transparency in government contracts and disposal of public property. For whose benefit?! Leading accountability advocate Afra Raymond sees the changes as “a serious blow to proper control over transactions in public money and are extremely detrimental to the people’s interest”. He observes with biting sarcasm that the Government thinks “the biggest contracts are better administered without independent oversight as intended by Act #1 of 2015”.
This is corruption of our democracy. This denies the people the protection and management of their resources. This eliminates independent oversight in the sale and disposal of public assets and public property like the Petrotrin lands and refinery. Cudjoe says the amendments “demonstrate a continuing tendency to remove the people’s business from their control and place it in an ever-tightened centre, the Cabinet. This gradually disenfranchises ordinary people and places the control of their affairs in the hands of a wealthy ruling clique”.
Indeed it is the ordinary people who will suffer the most. With no procurement protection, money for national development and employment generation will be stolen to fatten the bank accounts of avaricious raiders, denying citizens employment and income to access food, medicine, housing, schooling and security. As I say, stealing food from the mouths of the poor.
The amendments will preserve secrecy. Afra Raymond says “the PNM government has effectively crippled our independent oversight agency; the latest chapter in that party’s long and deep hostility to any such oversight.” Dr Terrence Farrell says their “pre-emptive assault on the Office of the Procurement Regulator has rendered it a eunuch. The PNM administration seems allergic to institutions which are independent within the Executive.” Damning observations by independent observers!
But what has been missed by the commentary is that, given their track record, it is highly unlikely the Government will implement the gutted act anytime soon. Once again, the excuse is the regulations. It is the same strategy from their last term when procurement regulations mysteriously languished for years in the hands of the government. For almost five years we had a Regulator with no regulations! Utterly farcical! And, in this backward country, they got away with it.
They seem to be trying it again. Through their Attorney General, we have been warned of the “many steps still required to make the amended law work”; that even though draft regulations have been provided, they expect further submissions arising from the amendments to these regulations. They have cited “regulations to give effect to the provisions of the Act, including regulations on the conduct of challenged proceedings”. They say the regulations under challenged proceedings are critical for implementation and that anyone who has lost out on a procurement has the legal right to challenge the proceedings which could go all the way to the Privy Council. The government is adamant that until the regulations are produced “mapping the processes in the Review proceedings”, there can be no effective implementation of the law.
In other words, the status quo remains, possibly forever. This seems deliberate. I suspect a massive charade; that the amendments are a ruse by the Government to ensure that, for the foreseeable future, a modern, transparent procurement system is not implemented, allowing, for their entire second term, billions in contracts to be awarded without transparency and accountability. And for political cover, as they did in the last five years, they would say they have done their part and are waiting on regulations to implement their emasculated procurement law.
Prof Cudjoe says “the PNM, it seems, is always working in the interest of their wealthy friends rather than the people who elected them”. They could end up spending ten years without implementing protective procurement practices for Trinidad and Tobago. Shame! The massive corruption and robbery of the people seem certain to continue.