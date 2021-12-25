Roget’s Covid stance

Joint Trade Union Movement leader Ancel Roget wants proof that vaccines stop Covid-19 infection. He is a hard man to convince. Meanwhile, the Johns Hopkins university global Covid-19 tracker reports that as of last Thursday, the number of people on the planet who had gotten Covid-19 was 277,786,548. Of these, there have been 5,382,436 deaths. So, more than five million people dead. The Hopkins tracker says that here at Christmas 8,858,994,608 vaccine doses (nearly nine billion) have been given. What would this world be like if we did not have these vaccines?
What alternative therapies could the anti-vaxxers offer?
They ent have none.
I hear a fella say you could boil onions and drink. Another one say that there is a remedy in a bottle that a Nigerian fella up in Brooklyn does make.
Roget is vex with the Government, understandably. They have twisted and turned him, placing the football in front of him like Lucy perennially did to Charlie Brown, then pulling it back with him kicking air, yet again. I have been, and am, in his corner on this, seeing the union as fitting to be stewards and owners of Petrotrin, which the Government has mishandled.
I respect him as union leader. I grew up in Marabella in the 1950s and 1960s, and (Tubal Uriah “Buzz”) Butler used to come to the yard, sit on the step and hold court. I knew Pope McClean, and the elder John Commissiong. I heard John Rojas speak many times at Union Junction.
About Covid-19. A recent research study from England, titled “Deaths involving Covid-19 by vaccination status, between January 1 and October 31, 2021”, found that “over the whole period (January 1 to October 31, 2021), the age-adjusted risk of deaths involving Covid-19 was 96 per cent lower in people who had received a second dose at least 21 days ago compared with unvaccinated people.”
This means that compared to persons who took two vaccines, the unvaccinated person had a 28-times-higher mortality rate.
A second study conducted recently by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the US, titled “Covid-19 Vaccination and Non–Covid-19 Mortality Risk—December 14, 2020 to July 31, 2021”, found that there is no increased risk for mortality among Covid-19 vaccine recipients. This finding reinforces the safety profile of currently approved Covid-19 vaccines in the United States.
What they are saying here is that the vaccines have been proven safe, and are not the enemy. It is Covid-19 that is the enemy.
I think it is time for the anti-vaxxers to provide reputable studies showing that when you take the Covid vaccine, you lose your big toe. Or your nose.
We need studies to demonstrate that a man took the vaccine and soon after he heard a jumbie bird mourn over his house.
I think that in any war, the first law is to be able to delineate who is with us and who is the enemy. People are attacking the vaccine, but are also not wearing masks. Tanty Popo called that “being wrong and strong” or “being powerful stupid”. The anti-vax person could be our biggest spreader. Me eh taking no vaccine but I going Tunapuna market as usual, without mask.
Roget has lost me with his stand on Covid-19, where he is reported to be saying some thing or other as to whether the vaccine can stop Covid-19 infection. He is a hard man to convince. I see Dr Anthony Fauci saying that the vaccines are lifesaving.
Roget has nothing to tell our population about Covid-19.
It appears that he has gotten his vaccine, which is quite smart. But now in the papers they say he is a sceptic.
Why is it not easy to see that our problem here in T&T, and across the planet, is Covid-19—not the vaccine? This disease could decimate our little country.
But I think the vaccines are saving lives. I have gotten my three shots.
The anti-vax peoples should bring us data to show how many of the people who have taken these nine billion vaccines are now dead, or have turned into crapaud.
America presents us with a good case of what the anti-vax movement is about, because we see that those who are against vaccines tend to come from one part of the country, and vote for one party, and those who are for science and vaccines vote for another party and come from a different part of the country. I will illustrate this first and then ask the question, what does vaccine disposition have to do with where someone lives, or for that matter, which church they attend on Sunday, or indeed if they go to church?
So, in the US, the top ten fully vaccinated states, in order, are Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, West Virginia, New York State, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Washington. Except for West Virginia, these are all Democratic states, where the people voted for Biden. Many are eastern or North Eastern.
By contrast, the bottom ten states, the least vaccinated, in descending order, are South Carolina, Missouri, North Dakota, Indiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho. So, the least vaccinated states tend to be southern, or western. Except for Georgia, which in the last election voted for Biden, these are Republican states.
We may also appropriately ask what are the states that show the highest number of Covid-19 deaths. And, in order, we see that they are Mississippi, Alabama, New Jersey, Louisiana, Arizona, Oklahoma, New York, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida and Massachusetts. This latter cluster of states are mainly Southern, and Republican. These are states where many people have resisted vaccination.
I have a real problem with Roget being at the centre of a controversy on Covid-19, especially where he walks the same line as Nicki Minaj. I prefer to see him fighting for Petrotrin and its workers, and the communities, like Marabella, left stranded with the plant shut down.