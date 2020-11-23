Indicators project an outlook bleak at best for a T&T moved to troubled awesome wonder about the future. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took the stage to prime a pump of optimism. In far richer and better enabled parts of the world, the term “lockdown” transmits a dread sentiment of near-term defeat by the universal plague.
Big big business represented by energy multinational BPTT, has announced layoffs. Oil-hunting BHP Billiton plugged a dry hole off south Trinidad.
Local energy endeavour, in NGC, reported nearly a 300 per cent fall from profit, amounting to loss, in the first half of 2020. The natural gas “value chain”, the basis of NGC past and future prosperity, worsens to a level of headline concern.
In land-based big business, Ansa McAL counted earnings foregone between January and September 30, resulting in 42 per cent and 46 per cent reductions in profit before and after tax. Still, Ansa McAL reports holding of “significant free cash”, and commits to “prioritising job preservation”.
For its part, the Rowley administration resists pressure from Covid-19-afflicted businesses to welcome customers and profits derived from sales. Such businesses make noise but find only minimal response to plain-spoken pleas.
Against that background, Dr Rowley announced commitment to lift Port of Spain from “urban decay”, and proclaimed a programme of “revitalisation”. He counted 16 optimistic such plans that went nowhere from 1968 to 2015, but boldly embarked on number 17.
He counted the results of do-nothing or do-little leadership. He listed deplorable outcomes in reduced private investment, collapsed or collapsing infrastructure, unemployment, destitution, high crime, and residents fleeing such miseries.
It’s a picture of the city from which those who must endure it, mostly just passing through, have averted our eyes, sparing a glance at the spectacularly unkempt Dry River for one setting. Port of Spain born and primary schooled, we remain “Town” people in helpless witness of steady deterioration from living standards we once knew. The now inescapable sight of people heading back to their offices, plastic-bagged food boxes in hand, stir regretful recall of when sit-down restaurants accommodated lunch-time customers.
At one of the last sit-down restaurants on Independence Square, this patron and guest were served lunch in styrofoam boxes with plastic forks. Protest didn’t help: porcelain plates and cutlery were, I concluded, simply not available, even in response to complaint.
Lunch-time socialising and attendant small business colour my own childhood memory. In a small Henry Street ground floor apartment, Great aunt Daisy ran a lunch-service concern patronised by people working nearby who qualified as knife-and-fork “boarders”. From the Ken Gordon Getting It Write memoir, I learned that his mother also accommodated “boarders”, daily serving scores of meals.
From the Gordon book, readers will learn about many families that inhabited the Green Corner area where he grew up. The locale of this social history is hardly imaginable today for the respectable but apparently not affluent residential setting that it once was.
Downtown has typically meant down-market, with all such crummy expectations. With the passage of time, and lack of intervention by government at State and city levels, Port of Spain has been defined to include neighbourhoods west and north.
Dr Rowley is taking government leadership toward livable downtown revival. Woodbrook, St James, St Clair, St Ann’s and Cascade observably benefit from private-sector care-taking.
Focussed attention on Port of Spain is likely, Dr Rowley imagines, to go against the trend favouring decentralisation. Somebody, however, has to speak up for the claims of the city to recapture some measure of its former attractiveness. The Prime Minister is doing so. “The capital city of our nation is a major economic engine which, if oiled and maintained,” he proposes, “will create increased opportunity and benefit for a wide cross section of the national population.”
In the Manning administration back in 2005-2006, when he was Housing Minister, with Noel Garcia as chairman of the HDC, he led the project of redeveloping east Port of Spain. The Rowley-Garcia team campaigned to gain support of area residents and others for a plan to remove and rehouse some 3,000 of those living in east Port of Spain.
Dr Rowley lost favour with Prime Minister Manning. The East Port of Spain redevelopment, which was meant to parallel the waterfront and other high-rises, fell between the cracks of government and politics.
Once again in 2020, the Rowley-Garcia team has reconstituted with the latter now UDeCOTT chairman. The Rowley vision is given effect in today’s City of Port of Spain Project dedicated “to advance the image of Port of Spain as a 21st century city, to improve local economic viability and to provide a quality environment for residents, local visitors and international tourists.”
A conceptual Master Plan is said to exist, with Newel Lewis Broadbridge Architects having hands-on responsibility. Even as the economic challenges appear to darken the horizon, with myriad demands or appeals being made for succour, Dr Rowley remains undaunted. The vision beckons of a renewed capital city, worthy of belonging and cherishing.