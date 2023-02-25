Rowley’s rusting refinery

Four months ago, in a column titled “Leaving us behind”, I noted “Guyana is roaring ahead”. Last year, its economy grew by 62.3 per cent—highest in the world. And the momentum continues. Its ever-increasing oil production, currently over 340,000 barrels per day (bpd), is expected to reach the 1.2 million bpd targeted by Exxon before 2027. Indeed, Georgetown is currently auctioning 14 offshore blocks, estimated to hold over ten billion barrels of oil.
Further, as I noted last year, the government is receiving investment proposals for a “modular” oil refinery in the East Berbice-Corentyne region to process 30,000 bpd of crude. Experts have said the prospect for more than one Guyana refinery is real, given the monumental stupidity of the Dr Keith Rowley Government to shut down our facility, eliminating possible partnership with Guyana for our mutual benefit.
The situation is unfolding. Addressing the International Energy Conference in Georgetown recently, PM Rowley, while acknowledging our refinery is “mothballed at Pointe-a-Pierre”, declared it “remains available for use on reasonable terms to any interested refiner or crude supplier”. Pathetic! And most demeaning for Trinidad and Tobago. It is now going on five years since you shut down our living, working refinery! And against the advice of international experts and your own chairman and board who all advised “restructure” for profitability, “not shut down”.
But Rowley uttered the absurdity, “we will now make money by finding and selling oil”. And yet, for years they abandoned several well-advanced initiatives in Exploration and Production (E&P) they met in 2015, all of which I outlined previously, including drilling and work-over rigs and a Mobile Offshore Production Unit ready for deployment. OWTU chief Ancel Roget says Heritage is producing less oil than Petrotrin. Quoting Energy Ministry figures, he revealed “total oil production fell by 24 per cent, from 78,656 bpd in 2015 to 59,726 bpd in 2021”.
And after efforts at finding an investor to restart the refinery failed miserably for over four years, during which time the refinery remained idle, rusting and increasingly useless, you blindly issue an open invitation obviously directed at Guyana whose economy is headed for the stratosphere? Small wonder you were completely rebuffed.
Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister said plainly, “the mothballed refinery does not fit into Guyana’s plans for its energy future”, and confirmed, as I indicated four months ago, they’re “looking to build” their “own refinery”, and have received nine proposals so far. “Outright rejection by Guyana” pronounced a Guardian editorial. We must be the laughing stock of the region.
And while Rowley’s refinery remains rusting, Guyana will become the region’s refining hub, delivering the petroleum products we once produced, replacing us as the regional exporter. We have scandalously squandered our place. Indeed, oil refineries were recently making five times more money than before, US$43.11 on petrol, up 366 per cent, and $51.13 on diesel, a 648-per cent increase! Instead of earning tons of money, Trinidad and Tobago spent US$3.5 billion (TT$20 billion) between December 2018 and January 2022 to import petroleum products we once produced, revealed Ancel Roget last year. Such monumental mismanagement!
And more challenge is coming. Guyana will also become a world supplier of natural gas with estimated recoverable reserves of over 17 trillion standard cubic feet and export capacity of 50 million per day! And as I indicated previously, they have received proposals for a deep-water harbour in East Berbice-Corentyne, envisioned as a major economic hub. Therefore, watch out for a Guyana petrochemical complex to outstrip a declining Point Lisas. And LNG production that will leave us standing! They are developing phenomenal momentum and Rowley is trying to hustle a ride with his dead refinery, killed by his “Petrotrin sin” of shutting it down. Guyana obviously reads the game and will not be hobbled by dead-weight.
And, was Rowley’s approach at this regional forum the typical arrogance of the Trinidad and Tobago politician, a source of widespread aggravation at home? His public offer of his dead refinery suggests no prior, private discussions with his regional counterparts. Had he exercised humility and employed diplomatic channels, he would have had a sense of regional thinking and might have even had a different response. After over seven years, this Prime Minister and his minions still have so much to learn.
Certainly, Guyana has learned from our short-sightedness and superficiality. Its finance minister, Dr Ashni Singh, says while the energy sector has helped the country’s economy triple in size, they are also ensuring development of the non-energy sectors where there was overall growth of 11.5 per cent in 2022 with the sub-sector—agriculture, forestry and fishing—growing by 8.9 per cent. In other words, diversification, which Rowley finds “an annoying word” and which he and his finance minister have completely ignored.
Unlike Trinidad and Tobago, Singh says Guyana must not fall “into the well-known over-dependence on a particular economic sector”. This finance minister is ensuring his country “will never go back to its previous economic position”.
Ours is ensuring we continue slipping into darkness. We have had absolutely no diversification after seven and a half years and are saddled forever with Rowley’s rusting refinery.