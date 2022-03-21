One of the recent cases taken up by T&T’s newly-appointed Attorney General Reginald Armour was in 2020, representing part of a bloc of Guyana government officials and proxies at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). The administration of president David Granger tried every means to stay in office despite losing the election of March 2 that year. Some of those involved vote-count manipulation. Others involved going to court. Endlessly.
The governing coalition tried to toss out a significant number of the votes, and recognised only a portion of those cast as being “valid votes”. That had the support of a compliant Chief Elections Officer. At various points of the five months that it took to settle the process, he presented different vote counts.
Guyana’s Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the government. The opposition appealed, and the matter reached the CCJ, the country’s “apex court”. Having already suffered a reversal at the CCJ on the validity of a no-confidence motion that triggered the election, the government didn’t want the issue adjudicated there. AG Basil Williams and the rest of that side’s legal team argued that the CCJ didn’t have jurisdiction.
In mid-2020, in the teeth of strict Covid-19 public health protocols on assembly, the deliberations were by Zoom. Imagine the scene on the screen, with lawyers and aides from multiple parties on both sides, and the justices.
Armour and others had the delicate task of telling the esteemed justices that the issue was none of their business. They listened patiently to his scholarly, courtly and polite arguments, but ruled against the teams representing the government and its proxies. It was probably just as well it was virtual, and eye contact wasn’t possible. Armour, John Jeremie and the other distinguished lawyers the government side hired, were given basket to fetch water.
I’m imagining that in moments of reflection shortly after in his book-lined study as he swirled a glass of scotch (artistic licence… indulge me), he admitted to himself that their case was a bad one. And moreover, for the sake of the preservation of democracy in Guyana and of the principle that the loser of an election leaves office, it was a case that he deserved to lose.
That said, losing that legal battle is not a stain on the professional reputation of any of the lawyers. That’s not how advocacy works. In our democracies, even the most obviously guilty party in a whodunit is entitled to legal representation. Armour is highly respected by his peers region-wide. He’s a good get by the T&T Government – a top shelf pick.
Why him, and why now? Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is convinced that PM Dr Keith Rowley is fortifying his position for legal battles ahead. The Opposition believes there’s far more to it than Rowley tiring of his accident-prone AG, Faris Al-Rawi.
In some countries, the office of the AG is semi-independent, and is there to serve the public interest first. A properly run AG’s office welcomes tension between the political needs of the government, and the need for impartial, apolitical justice. In the US for example, Joe Biden’s AG Merrick Garland is taking some heat from Democrats for not laying criminal charges against Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, for his breaches of the law.
I don’t know enough about the functioning of the T&T AG’s office to say whether equidistance or independence is required of Armour, but it seems plausible that an issue as serious as the PM’s intervention in the carefully set out constitutional process of selecting a police commissioner would engage the attention of the new AG.
In a Facebook post attempting some cleanup after the Express’ “It was me” headliner from Ria Taitt’s excellent story, Rowley said he never denied that he was the unnamed official who had met with and furnished allegedly damaging information on Griffith to Police Service Commission (PolSC) chair Bliss Seepersad. It’s a curious defence. Being strongly led to believe something isn’t the same as having it confirmed. In any case, boasting that you have always been open about an ill-advised or unwise act doesn’t make it any less of an ill-advised or unwise act. When challenged, the PM would sometimes answer a question that hadn’t been asked.
It’s his duty, he asserted, to have conversations on sensitive matters of State with the President; and to have with the PolSC chair, conversations on sensitive matters regarding the commissioner and his ability to perform his role in national security.
But nobody had questioned his right to have either. It’s like reaching over the neighbour’s fence, picking his low-hanging fruit, and when challenged on your action, say that you always take that path home. True, but it’s not really the point.
It all reminds me of a conversation in 1992 with Bernard dos Santos, one of Guyana’s most celebrated lawyers and the newly-appointed attorney general in the just-elected Cheddi Jagan government. The eager young editor started by explaining to the AG the safeguards that he’d take with the scoop that he hoped to get.
Before I could finish, he gently interrupted me. “Mr Gordon”, he said, “stop telling me what you don’t want to do.”
Get to the point. It’s important that Armour does.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com