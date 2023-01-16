On February 4, 2021, a team of police officers led Randolph Bharatt to a spot at Heights of Aripo to confirm whether a body in the bushes was that of his missing daughter Andrea. WPC Katina Williams took his hand and held it as they walked.
It was a moment of warmth amid the chill. WPC Williams understood instinctively what she had to do. Nobody had to tell her to steady Mr Bharatt for what he was about to see. Afro and Indo-Trinidadians gripping hands tightly, united–to different degrees–in trepidation.
Andrea’s disappearance and murder were a national moment. It resonated harder with women, but it also did with men. It resonated across ethnicities. It resonated across party lines. I know a number of women who took part in candlelight vigils in Port of Spain. You wouldn’t get them to unite on much else.
In that moment, the country’s mourner-in-chief should have been its prime minister, Dr Keith Rowley. He should have been front, centre and present in channelling the grief of the nation. He wasn’t. He should have made an appearance at a vigil. He didn’t. He should have worked with the family to attend her funeral service, and talk to the nation through them. He didn’t. The PM would instead label the vigils political and blame them for a Covid spike. He failed to seize the moment. He relinquished his role of mourner-in chief to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
To Rowley’s harshest critics, he can come across as rough and ready and even as lacking broughtupsy. Those who know him well say that he’s warm, smart and engaging and eschews showiness. My singular encounter with the PM informs my own view. We both took part in sailor mas with Massy Trinidad All Stars in 2020, and as our paths crossed, I asked him to pose for a selfie. Not only did he readily oblige, he patiently waited while I corrected the initial misfire.
I got a great shot, arms mutually draped around the shoulders. The PM was noticeably more distant when asked to pose by folks who were prettier than we were. It may have had something to do with another carnival encounter in 2015, when he got into the spirit of things with a young woman, and got criticised for – among other things – not considering their age gap. I don’t know what’s in his head, but it was clear from that sailor mas five years later that no winers would be welcome in his personal space.
He’s distant from things he should embrace. Rowley dislikes making a political spectacle out of events that he feels shouldn’t be political, but everything in Trinidad and Tobago is political. He shouldn’t unintentionally outsource his role of mourner-in-chief.
Express Political Editor Ria Taitt had a wide-ranging year-end interview with him. She took the Sir David Frost approach… ask a question and get out of the way. His views on what he described as “flood politics” were illuminating.
“Why is it that if I didn’t go out on this occasion to walk in the muddy water in the road, to compete with the flood politics that I have no empathy?”, Rowley asked. “Where did the country get its first notice of this developing situation? It was from the Prime Minister’s Office”.
He made clear that he led on the response; coordinating it from the background.
“I had the option of going out there, or staying here or going to Tobago but the bottom line is that … I personally led the Government in the field,” he said.
That’s his job, and he shouldn’t get pats on the back for doing it. The requirements of the role of mourner-in-chief go beyond that. They’re about lifting the flood victims and the country by his presence. Symbolism matters. Hold their hands, like WPC Williams did.
For the Orange Valley fishermen’s tragedy in 2019, Dr Rowley should have phoned Ramona Ramdial, their MP at the time, offered whatever help he could and arranged to meet the families – publicly or privately. I asked Ms Ramdial about this, and she gave then National Security minister Stuart Young high marks for responsiveness; during an August recess at that. But no, Dr Rowley didn’t attend any of the funerals.
Flood politics are real and the Opposition Leader can play the game too enthusiastically. We are here, but where is the government, she’d ask, clad in UNC-yellow raincoat and wellies. The incompetents must go, and I should take over.
Some advice to Persad-Bissessar’s media team… she doesn’t need to be in all of the photos when meeting flood victims and heroically handing out food parcels. You’re making it about her. It’s not. And take better care to avoid visually invading the privacy of the suffering.
I give the Opposition Leader more political leeway in her response to Andrea’s murder. She’s convincing when she tells us that she felt it as a mother and grandmother; and she’s good at being mourner-in-chief, albeit by proxy. I wish that she and the PM would join forces in these moments, but they clearly loathe each other.
Being seen and heard by the nation at Andrea’s funeral was more important than avoiding his pesky political opponent, and Dr Rowley should have had the presence of mind and ability to rise above it, navigate through it and be present. He should embrace his mourner-in-chief more than he’s shown an inclination to do.
The author is a media consultant. Details at oringordon.com.