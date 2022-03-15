Ryan claims centre stage

The death this past weekend of public affairs colossus Prof Selwyn Ryan imposed itself firmly on the agenda for addressing matters in the national interest.
Much of the reporting thus far has taken note of the fact that he wrote more than 25 books, chronicling our national path from colony into Independence and then Republicanism. It treated with his occupancy of high-level positions at The University of the West Indies in St Augustine, his work in Africa, and the pulpit he occupied for 45 years as a columnist and contributor to two of our daily newspapers. For 41 of those years, his byline appeared in this newspaper, until he retired from that perch altogether in 2017. He pioneered for us the business of election polling, not only in Trinidad and Tobago, but also in other countries across the region.
After the murderous collapse of the socialist experiment in Grenada in 1983, his team, which then included the late Gordon Draper, had produced a poll, which heralded a welcome return to democracy and the decision for government by the ballot box.
We will return to what was perhaps the most controversial of his mammoth contributions—his pronouncement on the mind that was Dr Eric Williams, the reputed “father” of the nation.
Following the latest round of his “Conversations” with the people eight days ago today, the Prime Minister sat down with Ria Taitt, this newspaper’s Political Editor.
In what turned out to have been a pretty revealing discourse, episode four of which appears in today’s edition, Dr Rowley has been quoted extensively, on perhaps the widest array of topics and issues ever to have found their way in print, from a single encounter. It would be of enormous assistance to anyone interested in our current affairs, to go back to the initial episode in the Sunday Express, if you missed any of it.
Among the many stand-outs, from the perspective of this reporter, was the Prime Minister’s response to the question arising from his comment during the “Conversations” the previous Tuesday evening, about the state of affairs in the criminal justice system.
He said he was not pointing fingers at anyone concerning how long matters take to be move forward. He said he was calling attention to “systems and processes”. He described them as being “wholly unacceptable”. He said we the people should not stand for this, since the State had “invested a lot of time and resources” and we are “not seeing any improvement”.
An attorney, Mr Brian Baig, issued a swift response, telling the Prime Minister he was simply not aware of the realities involved in the justice system. These includes the shortage of staff in critical areas, most prominently in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
What is more intriguing, however, is the idea that the Honourable Prime Minister appears to be encouraging a mass movement against the systems and processes at work in the Judiciary. Is he calling us out onto the streets? Let’s just say we see eye to eye in his expanded view on the Gary Griffith question, and his articulation of some of his picks for positions on State boards is more than refreshing. This call to people’s action against the turning of the wheels in the justice system is something else again.
Coming back to where we started here, it feels safe to say that if nothing else has moved them closer together before, management and staff at WASA are gearing up to push back hard at the Minister of Public Utilities. He has again portrayed the utility in the worst possible of lights, while declining to confer any legitimacy to a document from the inside, on what is titled the “response to PNM sub-Committee report on WASA”.
Interested parties have been planning a gathering to take place this coming Saturday on the “Palmiste Greens” in the Philippine district south of San Fernando. This should be of some interest to Minister Gonzales.
Closing out on the Ryan phenomenon, he had shocked, saddened and infuriated many with the conclusions in his massive study published in 2009, Eric Williams—The Myth and the Man. Three years earlier, at a forum in Port of Spain organised by the Caribbean Studies Association, he asserted that Williams was bipolar. He had gifted me a copy of the notes he had prepared for that occasion. For others who may have come into contact with them otherwise, he said on the front cover this was part of a larger biographical study of the “Dr”, and was not to be quoted without his express permission.
He consulted widely with psychiatrists and psychologists, he said, in coming up with this aspect of the portrait he painted. Perhaps in death, this most controversial piece of his enormous scholarship and public enquiry can be more dispassionately examined.
—Andy Johnson
is a veteran journalist.