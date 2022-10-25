Safe spaces for women

In a story which appeared in the pages of the Express a week ago today, the Digicel Foundation was reported to have entered into a partnership with an organisation known as Tabitha’s Home for Women and Children.
It was listed as part of the Foundation’s “Epic 2022 Initiative” to renovate a building. Its mission—“to empower and transform the lives of women and children who have been violated through any form of abuse, and/or exploitation”.
This facility is in Tobago, where the president of the organisation said there is urgent need for facilities such as this. Speaking to the collaboration and the reaching out by the Foundation, Rowena Pitt lamented what she said was the dire need for such facilities in the sister island. Counterparts in Trinidad, however, share a similar tale of woe, when it comes to the challenge of protecting women and children from the scourge of domestic violence.
“Apart from government assistance,” Ms Pitt told a reporter, “there are no safe houses for women and children” who become victims in this process. Going inside the need for comprehensive addressing of this social phenomenon, Ms Pitt identified this facility as particularly unique in its ambitions. She said as a departure from what is taken to be the norm, this facility stands out in one particular way. There, “women and children will be able to stay in their own self-contained, one-bedroom units for longer periods, giving them the time and space needed to rebuild their lives.”
The story presented this snapshot of the existing problem of violence against women in Trinidad and Tobago. In 2020 alone, there were 46 incidents involving the killing of women. This represented 45 per cent of all female homicides recorded in the country that year.
More than a year ago, during the heights of the ravaging Covid pandemic, the Port of Spain-based Coalition Against Domestic Violence said this: “Violence against women is prevalent in Trinidad and Tobago.”
It said many live in fear and believe there is no way out. Applications for protection orders, intended to be heard urgently, may get lost in an overburdened court system; and even when obtained, have not always guaranteed survivors effective protection from perpetrators.
For this reason, emergency shelters are critical and provide safe spaces for those leaving abusive relationships. Shelters save lives by enabling survivors to rebuild their lives in peace and safety. They provide accommodation, security, counselling, legal aid and transportation, and ensure children continue school with minimal disruption.
The article announcing the new initiative in Tobago began with the declaration that “there is a soaring need for homes for women, as alarming statistics have revealed that, in Trinidad and Tobago, one in three women and girls in unions have suffered abuse”.
Asked for perspective on this, in light of the Tobago initiative, Roberta Clarke said the situation “remains the same”. She was speaking against the background of a statement issued almost two years ago by the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, of which she has been a leading figure.
Shelters were pioneered by women’s organisations and have been successful in providing emergency accommodation for over 30 years. Their expertise, proven track record and commitment to supporting victims and survivors should be recognised and celebrated. Yet their existence is constantly under threat. Indeed in 2019, two shelters were forced to suspend their accommodation arrangements because the facilities need repairs.
Whilst these shelter managers continue to provide counselling, their energies must be directed at fund raising to meet the costs of renovation. One receives a subvention, the other does not. And even with the subvention, 90 per cent of the operating expenses must be generated through constant fund raising from individuals and the corporate sector. Yet another shelter reports that it has had to cut its annual intake by nearly 50 per cent.
In 2019, therefore, availability of shelter spaces declined dramatically because of financial constraints faced by the NGO sector.
At a meeting co-hosted by the Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Conflict Women on December 5, 2019, an urgent call was made by shelter administrators for immediate and adequate financial support to the NGO-run shelters. It is estimated that just less than TT$1 million would cover all operational costs for three shelters for one year, enabling them to provide emergency accommodation for at least 35 survivors and their families.
In such a situation, of worsening precariousness, another female NGO, Women in Action for the Needy and the Destitute, has come forward. It has announced plans to dedicate the entire proceeds of its annual luncheon this year to the work and the programmes of The Shelter. The event is planned for November 4, at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.
More fundamentally, however, the CADV has called on the Government to “do more” to address this critical element of a social ill among us.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist