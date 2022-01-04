Safe-zone confusion in the Cabinet

The Minister of Health is on record as saying he got advice from his attorneys not to saying anything further in the sordid affair involving the shutting-down of a lime on board a boat owned by the son of one of his Cabinet colleagues.
Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is in his second consecutive term as Minister of Health, as well as the Member of Parliament for St Joseph.
Next to the Prime Minister, he is the deputy lead in the Government’s array of authorities on the plethora of matters having to do with our fight against the dreaded Covid-19.
At news conference after news conference over the period since March 2020, Minister Deyalsingh has insisted on having the last word. He invariably had something to add. If not to a point made by one of the team of doctors and other medical professionals leading this charge, it was to statements or comments proffered by the Prime Minister himself.
For many in the national virtual audience, it came across often as too much. He wouldn’t leave well enough alone, was a common refrain across the spectrum.
Alas, however, this minister finds himself in a situation, which, for him, appears too hot to handle. He will not be drawn into elaborating on what he knew and when he knew it, concerning the lime on board Adrian Scoon’s Ocean Pelican. The minister had previously confirmed Mr Scoon’s e-mail to him, “informing” him of a decision to operate as a “floating restaurant”, and a “safe zone”, to boot. Denyse Renne’s reporting on this issue dates the correspondence on December 26, the day a police contingent had shut down an original lime on board the vessel. It was despatched, however, the following day. December 27.
Young Mr Scoon invited the Health Minister to “feel free” to contact him, should he require any further particulars. He provided a phone number for the minister’s ease of reference.
Did Minister Deyalsingh respond to Adrian Scoon, and what might he have told him in the circumstances as they prevailed at the time?
The heretofore self-assured Health Minister defers to the TTPS and the Director of Public Prosecutions. He is reported as saying he was advised by attorneys not to speak on it, since the matter had become the subject of a police investigation.
He said, when pressed as reported, the issue was one that “needs interpretation” and that “the DPP and the TTPS will bring some clarity to it, if in fact clarity is to be brought”. Well, of course, clarity is needed. The Minister of Health, the lead figure in the complex of issues and regulations associated with containing a pandemic in our midst cannot himself make heads nor tails of it. He gets lawyered up, and reports accepting such legal advice as would render him non-responsive to the questions.
Going further, he admits to not being conversant with the arrangements under the complex of protocols concerning the operation of a safe zone.
He said applications for same fall more properly under the direct authority of the TTPS and, further, those seeking to operate same should seek their own independent legal advice.
We know now, however, that young Mr Scoon did exactly that, and his lawyers are now enjoined in one aspect of the interpretation question, with the Comptroller of Customs, regarding the status of a special liquor licence.
Before we get there, however, the minister appears obligated to have said there and then, whether or not he responded to Mr Scoon’s “advice” to him, and what was the nature of that response. It turns out that he did indeed inform the young entrepreneur “outlining the requirements of a safe zone”, including that signage was critical. From what we know to be on the record, this is all there is to go on, as to the Health Minister’s response to being “informed” by Mr Scoon on the matter at hand.
Confusion seems to reign among senior Cabinet ministers regarding the operation of at least one form of “safe zone” gathering, in which direction the Rowley administration says it is moving.
The statement from the Office of the Attorney General, dated December 28, said Mr Scoon had called many weeks prior, asking generally about public health regulations concerning what he had in mind. It said the AG’s office responded as follows: he should put his enquiries “to the Minister of Health and/or the Minister of Tourism and The Arts”. It said the AG further advised Scoon that “whatever he does, he must strictly follow the law, as there are no exceptions”. That to Mr Scoon, amounted to “legal advice”, but the Attorney General disagrees fundamentally. It turns out now also that the previously loquacious Minister of Health was not his authoritative self here either.
Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon is serving her second consecutive term in a Rowley Cabinet. She retained the portfolio assigned her in the period 2015 to 2020. She had been brought back into the Cabinet when the PNM won the election in 2015. She was replaced as the Member of Parliament from previous administrations under the late Patrick Manning, as the MP for Point Fortin. She is now tied to this affair, solely by the adventures of her son the businessman, and his published dealings with at least two of her Cabinet colleagues.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist