Sanity and salvation

Often contentious, and sometimes chaotic, democracy remains the best system for governing human society. In key countries, it has been demonstrating strength and resilience, bringing signs of sanity and the promise of salvation from disaster in this present dark period of humanity’s history.
In Trinidad and Tobago, however, democracy remains shallow, stagnant, elementary and farcical in its claim to separation of powers, the representation it provides the people, the absence of accountability in public life and the endemic corruption, waste and mismanagement in public institutions since Independence. We have long been flooded by imperfections.
In observing the US midterm-elections, I had said “never has it been so important to the wider world. American democracy is today under threat”. Final polls predicted a “red wave” would sweep the Republicans to control Congress and make things worse. But notwithstanding inflation and low ratings for President Biden, voters demonstrated sanity. They bucked the tradition of the president’s party losing mid-terms and voted to preserve their democracy by rejecting most of Donald Trump’s hand-picked “crazies” for Senate, House, governorships and state legislatures. The results brought relief to the wider world, particularly as they removed the apparent automaticity of Trump being the Republican presidential nominee for 2024 and taking America and humanity into deeper darkness.
It was, therefore, a buoyant Joe Biden who attended the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, where sanity also prevailed. Biden first had a bi-lateral with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, their first face-to-face as leaders. This was welcome. To prevent cataclysmic conflict, the world’s two leading nations must smoothen relations soured by China’s aggression towards Taiwan, its support for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the destruction of democracy in Hong Kong, genocide in Xinjiang and Washington’s increasing trade restrictions. After three hours, the two leaders signalled “a mutual desire to arrest that negative trajectory”, and set their officials to work on an agreed approach. Jessica Chen Weiss, China expert at Cornell University, says this meeting could slow “the spiral towards conflict”.
The bi-lateral set the tone for the G20 meeting, where western powers wanted pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Putin was skipping the summit, fearing isolation despite the presence of four BRICS partners—China, India, Brazil and South Africa—none of whom had so far condemned his war outright. But the Biden-Xi meeting created the environment for unity. The meeting not only clearly condemned the economic consequences of the war, but demonstrated that leading countries of the developing world are “prepared to isolate Russia, stoking hope Beijing could moderate its backing for Moscow”, said the Financial Times.
That very week brought another victory. In humiliation, Russia withdrew its troops from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, a major triumph for Kyiv and the support provided by Western nations led by the United States and Britain. This is the “beginning of the end of the war”, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
And Western solidarity continued. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Ukraine unannounced, and promised US$60 million in military aid, including 125 anti-aircraft guns, radar and other technology, in addition to more than 1,000 anti-air missiles supplied earlier this month. Sunak pledged to “do the same again next year”. The UK has already provided US$2.7 billion in arms; and America, US$6.3 billion.
And Britain is settling down after the political turbulence that imploded four successive Tory administrations following what I have always termed “the fundamental error” of leaving the European Union (EU). Indeed, the British economy is forecast to decline four per cent as a consequence of Brexit. Polls indicate the majority of Britons, 57 per cent, now believe leaving was a mistake; and after Jeremy Hunt’s statement on the economy, Columnist Andrew Neil said Brexit has been “snuffed out by the Sunak-Hunt determination to put fiscal rectitude above everything else”. Brexit is indeed becoming “Bregret”. Business is pressing Sunak for a better Britain/EU relationship endorsed by senior government figures.
Sanity is therefore returning to Britain’s approach to Europe, where there are also positive developments. In France, earlier this year, President Emmanuel Macron defeated another global danger—the far-right sympathiser of Vladimir Putin, xenophobe and threat to European solidarity, Marine Le Pen. Germany, recognising the threat to European stability and democracy, has discarded pacifism and is now spending US$110 billion a year to modernise its military.
Berlin will build a new generation of warplanes and tanks with France, supporting French President Macron’s concept of European “strategic autonomy” and revitalising the Franco-German axis that has served Europe so well. Indeed, Europe is emerging as a military power strengthening the transatlantic alliance with the US, critical for global security. NATO is also now revitalised with renewed purpose and enlargement as Sweden and Finland join.
In Latin America, too, there is cause for applause. Far-right populist Jair Bolsonaro, devotee of Putin and Trump, was defeated in Brazil by the historic return of Lula da Silva as President.
May signs of sanity and the promise of salvation for humanity increase in every nation. And may they soon appear in Trinidad and Tobago, now in dire need of deliverance from darkness.