Sargassum crisis: no end in sight?

EVER been to Long Beach in Barbados? It’s a mile of pure white sand and crashing waves, just south of Grantley Adams airport.

Long Beach has lost 30 metres of its width since the sargassum invasion started.

Thick mats of stinking sargassum seaweed from the tropical mid-Atlantic have periodically swamped Caribbean beaches and coastal waters since 2011, reaching from Tobago, north to Florida and west to Belize and Mexico.