Saturday at the beach

THREE pelicans were dive-bombing for fish 100 yards away and to the right a kite-flyer was doing tricks over the waves.
And there was not a cellphone or flatscreen in sight.
It was all natural, a perfect view from my hand-me-down beach chair under an umbrella rented from Akeem and his crew of young entrepreneurs, good boys who would even offer to carry your cooler to your destination along the eastern end of Las Cuevas Beach.
There you’ll find one of Trinidad’s premier locations, a sight that could adorn any postcard, north across the bay to a lone yellow poui tree overlooking the fishing boats, its discarded flowers floating on the dark Caribbean Sea.
It was Easter Saturday afternoon and the living was easy. Three days hence the price of gas was going up but nobody was studying that just then.
If you weren’t sitting and chatting and laughing uproariously, or young lovers getting close and warm in the sunshine, you were playing football or cricket, swimming in the cold, clear water, or sprinting at full speed on the hot sand.
Or you were buying bags of mango or pineapple chow from Kelly, who reached close to four o’clock and brought the rain, seeking shelter under our umbrella for her pretty face, all nicely made up.
Maybe this crowd was aware that all over the world fuel costs are on the rise, thanks to a megalomaniac in Moscow, and it was out of our control. So you might as well appreciate the things that are free, like the pelicans and that poui tree, which come with no streaming charges or monthly bills.
Only thing is, nowhere else on God’s green earth they have a finance minister like ours with a lack of subtlety, offering Marie Antoinette soundbites like “they haven’t rioted yet” every time the cost of living goes up, providing his political and other opponents with all the rebuttals they need to reignite the “them against us” argument that always puts Trinidad and Tobago back in the crab barrel.
And the great divide is perpetually re-enacted, five-year cycles of tolerating or complaining, some never happy with those in office, others making do with what is there, and most longing for the day when T&T could take its place as the paradise it was meant to be.
Yeah, right! I could hear the naysayers. Those days are long gone, windfalls wasted and the best and brightest departing, leaving us with a predictable pot of recycled mediocrity.
We so blight?
In a few lines we’ve gone a long way from Las Cuevas on a spectacular Gloria Saturday, Kelly’s rain soon blown away and the sun again taking prominence with the refreshing breeze.
Dreading the evening traffic between Tyrico and Maracas, we may have left too early to make the trek back up the beach to the fishing depot, where Jojo, besides providing a parking spot at a reasonable rate, was offering the last Mahi Mahi in the day’s catch, stiff on the ground and desperate for a customer.
And he wasn’t selling by the slice, it was all or nothing, and by some miracle he got my last $220.
Maybe it was the lack of negotiating on the part of my lady friend, who was the one who initiated the purchase and shook the two blues out of my wallet.
Passing the time while the fish was being cleaned, Jojo said I had “a look like Harrison Ford”, and I thought this fellow knows good looks, although thinking about it now he may have just been buttering me up for the sale of the century.
Sitting on the cutting table was Charlo, lighting a roll-on and saying he saw me in the depot a few weeks before when I was tour guide to my two cousins.
Born of a Trini mother and New York father, the Scribner brothers grew up in Panama and are famous in their own right, Sam an amateur golf champion in his youth and budding concert pianist in his old age, and George a Disney creative with directing credits and acclaimed artist who has held teaching classes in the land of his mother’s birth.
What Charlo recalled was that poor Sam didn’t enjoy the drive on what he called a “doozy of a ride” up and down the Northern Range, causing him to deposit his veggie burger on my back seat and part of North Coast Road, with the last bits kept for as we parked in the fishing depot.
Sam may not appreciate me for disclosing the endpoint of his lifelong motion sickness, but at least someone remembers us.
And after shortchanging Jojo $8, my newfound friend who knows his movies may not want to hear that after leaving them with my bag of fish, I pulled in front of the Play Whe booth on the way back and found out that we had won the 1 p.m. draw, thanks to my lady friend who liked the number one, with two bonus balls. And there was no traffic.
Don’t worry Jojo, I’ll pay the difference the next time I see you, although others enjoyed my newfound largesse further down North Coast Road, including Mariam, selling roast and boil corn by the pillars, as well as overflowing cups of mango chow.
And the vegetable vendor on the left just after Haleland Park who sold me $26 worth of produce which might have been twice the price somewhere else.
Thanks to all those who made a day at the beach a microcosm of what is best about this place we call home, traitors and insurrectionists aside.