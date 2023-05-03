Save the children
What manner of man, woman or beast could connive to inflict such abject cruelty upon our nation’s children, other than to satisfy a desperate and frantic lust for power of one kind or another, at all or any cost?
Viewed from any perspective, last Friday’s bomb threats, an unprecedented, devious plot targeted at over 100 schools, was a mere one step short of thousands of children and their teachers actually being blown to smithereens: sitting ducks entrapped behind desks in tight-fitting classroom enclosures.
The scheme is not without precedent. King Herod’s edict that terminated the lives of all the male children of Judaea under two years of age was issued for the sole purpose of ensuring the death of infant Jesus, the prophesied King of the Jews; so infuriated about losing status was he. The failure of Herod’s main mission has been to man’s eternal benefit. Hopefully, Trinidad and Tobago’s circumstances will never deteriorate below last Friday’s terrifying abomination.
The chilling experience validates Police Commissioner (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher’s courageous stance of seeking divine intervention in the TTPS’ (T&T Police Service) battle against our escalating levels of criminality. It should put a halt to those who continue to heap unconscionable ridicule upon her call for prayer. When our best conceived efforts fail us and hope fades, what’s so wrong or objectionable in seeking spiritual direction and guidance?
Regrettably, in spite of our vast wealth of intelligence, the deep-rooted cause/s of the alarming levels of criminality in T&T are yet to be irrevocably identified. It seems, therefore, that by a process of elimination, we may do well to examine whether the cause is not spiritually deep-seated.
The extremes to which some have gone in desecrating divinity for political ends are disgraceful. Utterances by a few irresponsible parliamentarians who shamelessly condemned the recently held national inter-religious service have added to the fears.
Concerned citizens have been referencing the scripture wherein it is written: “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:11-15).
Is it that, as a nation, we have offended God to an extent that we are now experiencing His wrath? If so, in what way have we brought this upon us?
Instinctively, my thoughts dwelt on the words “my people who are called by my name”, questioning whether it was by coincidence, or according to His will, that in 1498, the name Trinidad was specially bestowed upon this land; that the three hills were deliberately set upon this space, intent on ensuring it being named Trinity, one of the names by which the Creator is respectfully and reverently called.
I wondered whether in discarding the spiritually based designation Trinity Cross, in exchange for the current secular nomenclature, we are paying a price: the cross being the supreme everlasting emblem of God’s unconditional love: manifestation of the ultimate in self-sacrifice to save the souls of all mankind.
Could it be that by ditching Whit Monday in 1994, the deeply spiritual observance of Pentecost, celebrated since 1557 to mark the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the earth, we may not have added to our distresses? Currently, Whit Monday is observed in ten of 15 Caricom member states.
And yet, God, in His mercy and goodness, provided for us to redeem ourselves from dishonouring His name, having given the undertaking that if we “turn from our wicked ways, I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land”.
Should we not therefore decry the pointless trivialisation of the CoP’s conscientious call for prayer; appeal to the better angels of those who condemn compatriots who ‘humble themselves and pray’ for ‘healing of our land’?
Why not commit ourselves to embracing the spirit of Christmas all year through? Maintain that atmosphere of togetherness, a time for reconciliation, love, peace and goodwill to all, turning from evil ways, abhorring racial divisiveness and animosity, rejecting venom and hate, “humbling ourselves before God, so that He will lift us up” (James 4:10) a spirit reborn, a new creation, a chosen people, a model nation, people of faith, caring hearts, fully appreciating the power of divine intervention, “a season to stop eating sour grapes lest our children’s teeth be set on edge (Ezekiel 18:2)”.
If only our servant-leaders hearken to the cries of the people, cease being hostile towards one another, desist from playing games and, leading by example, honour their oath of office, we may, at the very minimum, save our children.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).