Pride Month, celebrated annually in June, originated from the 1969 Stonewall riots in the US. Since then, Pride Month has commemorated years of struggle for human rights and equal justice for the LGBTQ community.
In T&T, we’ve seen small but significant strides for LGBTQ rights and justice but more needs to be done. The US, with the self-proclaimed mantra of its president being referred to as the ‘leader of the free world’, is currently witnessing a reversal of its once-progressive LGBTQ position. If the country boasting the ‘leader of the free world’ can have its human rights trampled on, then what is at stake for less progressive nations such as ours? If we aren’t vigilant enough, the small strides made for LGBTQ visibility in T&T could easily become eclipsed.
In April 2022, the Republican Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill which critics call the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. The law states: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through Grade Three (the equivalent of eight to nine years in our primary school system) or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
Since Florida passed their law, conservative-led states such as Alabama, Ohio, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Texas have either passed or begun making similar laws. The gradual spread of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ throughout the US will increase the experiences of harassment, discrimination, and abuse targeting queer sexualities. In schools, these experiences include homophobic name calling, verbal and physical harassment, assault, and social exclusion.
DeSantis and his conservative supporters have argued that the law focuses on education and prevents indoctrination. This perceived threat of indoctrination, however, is a symptom of homophobia–the fear that the LGBTQ community will, amongst other things, take over the world, leading to…the end of the world? I must admit, I’ve never been clear on the rationale for homophobia when in reality homophobia has done more damage to actual lives. A 2010 study by White et. al on the prevalence of Axis 1 disorders (anxiety, panic disorder, and social anxiety disorder) in a sample of male and female sexual minorities found high stress exposure and increased risk of psychiatric morbidity.
The world is changing. Our children have greater access to the world through social media. Their eyes are being opened to people who love differently. Our education system needs to keep up with these changing times. A sexuality education curriculum at the secondary school level that provides a safe space for the discussion of queer identity is a good place to start. If the purpose of education is to enlighten and cultivate future leaders then ‘uncomfortable’ discussions about sexuality must also happen in schools to prepare Caribbean children to contribute meaningfully to the region and to the world.
LGBTQ discussion in schools also prepares all students, in this case non-LGBTQ students, to better understand the realities of the LGBTQ community. An LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum that teaches significant events and people in LGBTQ history enables students to see the realities of others and gain a greater appreciation for equal justice.
Accompanying such an LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum is the training of school personnel to effectively teach that curriculum. In the same way that the Ministry of Education has increased the presence of school counsellors and safety officers, there should also be training programs that develop responsiveness to specifically LGBTQ bullying. Both pre-service and in-service training in LGBTQ inclusion for future and current teachers will allow students to feel safer at school and experience less anti-LGBTQ harassment.
The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law in the US threatens to roll back the significant advancements to LGBTQ justice. Although T&T has a long way to go in legislating LGBTQ equality in the first instance, our relatively young position affords us the opportunity to make proactive laws that grant, not take away, equal justice for the LGBTQ community. Unlike what is currently happening in the US, therefore, we should very much ‘say gay’.
The author is a PhD candidate and teaching associate
Department of English
College of Humanities & Fine Arts
University of Massachusetts, Amherst