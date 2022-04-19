Say no to gas rise

Some three years ago, PM Dr Keith Rowley took the calculated decision to mothball the Petrotrin refinery. I heard the chairman of the Petrotrin board Mr Wilfred Espinet say that he had not agreed to the shutting-down of the Petrotrin refinery. I also heard that the board itself had not agreed to closure. I heard this at a trial at the Industrial Court in November 2018, at which Justice Deborah Thomas-Felix, in conceding to a ruling by the superior High Court, lifted a stay on Government’s bid to terminate Petrotrin workers.
The decision had been taken by Dr Rowley and his “adviser/s”. He took a calculated decision to mothball, or shut down, the Petrotrin refinery. He took a calculated decision to become ENERGY-DEPENDENT on the global market for kerosene, petrol and other motor fuels consumed by local citizens. This was a mind-boggling decision. In the early 1970s, the US abandoned the Gold Standard and hinged its currency to petrol, creating a standard reserve dollar, the US petrodollar. It simultaneously created a cohort of energy supply giants, OPEC, to stabilise the price of oil. And if this stability is threatened, the US goes hell bent into wars, moving hell and heaven to protect and guarantee its energy supply. Its economic lifeblood relies on affordable energy prices at home and abroad. Its mania is energy INDEPENDENCE, not energy DEPENDENCE.
In an article published in the local newspapers in September 2018, I had warned: “China, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) nations, the North and South Asian economies have counterbalanced historical global trade. Europe and the US are finding this an intolerable idea. In failing to win with trade the Euro/US axis will try to win with war; the objective logic of economic history dictates this. This is the time to be hunkering down, supporting local economies, not opening up ourselves to the vagaries of international war, high-forex fuels and energy products, big-merchant mark-ups, which will plunge our people into sustained economic peril.”
Patriot tax for Petrotrin
One week later I wrote: “If the Government intends to ‘shut down’ the Petrotrin refinery, it must tell what this means. If it intends to ‘mothball’ the plant, that is, keep it in fair condition so that it could run again, which could cost as much as TT$239 million, it must say. If it intends to ‘decommission’ the plant, that is to make it inoperative and safely dismantle, it must tell... How many more costs is the public going to bear because of Government’s, the board’s and management’s failure to manage this asset judiciously in favour of the people? It is time the people step forward and demand to know what the Government’s plans are. This is our asset. We left it to the Government to manage on our behalf. This ought not to be regarded as ‘tomorrow’s story’. Tell us today.”
Make the Petrotrin story clear
In January 2020, I warned again: “But Russian gas and oil, for Europe, is cheaper. The Russian oil pipelines run right into the ribs of Europe. They are providing a better deal for Europe. And Germany, and the EU, must now determine, in the face of Trump and the Russians, not only its energy politics but, to quote a phrase used by our energy experts, its ‘energy mix’. Russia and China are now great friends; China will buy all the oil in the world from Russia; it will maximise its advantage, become the undisputed global leader in exports and manufactory by 2030; and Europe and the US, the world’s default imperialists, the historical despots of the global economy over the last 500 years, will lurch into war. In this global historical context, large contending parties and global war, what is to be our ‘energy mix’ in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean?”
The see-waw energy equation
Dr Rowley possesses the unwavering aptitude for making high-stakes miscalculations. It was he who for years gospelled for an aluminium smelter, though we had no gas for it. It was he who, after excoriating abundantly in Parliament, in Mr Manning’s government, about the malaise, confusion and bad decision-making on WGTL, Ultra Low Sulphur, the CCR Unit projects on the Petrotrin compound, gave Mr Malcolm Jones a legal bligh under his own government. Dr Rowley’s promise of economic diversification away from gas also came to little. He had boasted that he, being possessed of a farmer’s badge, would convert the entire Eastern Seaboard into an agrarian belt.
The decision to raise the price of gas at this time is a virtual devaluation. Gas prices are dollar-linked. It is a savage attack on the pockets of each citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. We can expect nothing more than price rises and inflationary cycles. More suffering. More extreme poverty. More hunger amongst the most vulnerable. Why must we the people pay for the outrageous economic misdemeanours of Government? This decision defies all the rules of equity and natural justice.
This is a virulent and gut-wrenching attack on our economy, our livelihoods, in a time of cutbacks and retrenchment. A time of global uncertainty. All our industrialists, manufacturers, large mall and small shopkeeper retailers, vendors, fisherfolk, farmers, commuters, taxi-drivers and ordinary citizens must take a sustained universal stand. Dr Rowley must cut back on wasteful public projects, legislate salary cuts for parliamentarians, and access our stabilisation funds.
—Author Wayne Kublalsingh is an environmentalist