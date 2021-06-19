AT THE recent annual Energy Conference, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley finally acknowledged the need for “energy transition” and for “the greater inclusion of renewables in our local energy mix”.
Five and a half years late! And this country simply accepted this utterly scandalous irresponsibility. Don’t we realise the enormity of his error?
The fact remains had Rowley done his duty during his 2010-2015 years as opposition leader, he would have been prepared from day one to lead the country against its biggest economic challenge since independence, a global energy revolution unfolding before his eyes, permanently reducing the country’s main source of foreign revenue and bringing renewable energy increasingly into play.
His omission has already cost this nation dearly. Our foreign reserves, the principal factor in sustaining this economy over the last five years, are dwindling disastrously with no prospect of replenishment, the direct consequence of Rowley’s woeful mismanagement that demonstrated no comprehension of the new realities. We consequently have no new foreign revenue streams. And we haven’t even started the renewable energy journey. But national silence reigns. Who is more irresponsible, the leader or this nation itself?
Meanwhile all other countries, including our Caricom partners, have gone ahead, increasingly producing electricity from renewable resources. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that last year, global renewable energy capacity increased 45 per cent to 280 gigawatts, the “new normal”. And as the global shift from hydrocarbons accelerates, Goldman Sachs sees spending on clean energy amounting to US$16 trillion in the next ten years, as much as infrastructure spending by Brazil, Russia, India and China combined in the last 20 years.
The Financial Times says “from Wall Street to Frankfurt, investors are shunning oil and gas and favouring renewables”; and the Economist reports “a cool US$178bn flowed” into green investment funds in the first quarter of 2021. And even the IEA now accepts new fossil fuel projects are not necessary to meet the world’s energy needs.
Indeed, oil majors are themselves part of the new green momentum, reducing oil and gas output and increasing spending on solar and wind power. Big Oil’s proven oil and gas reserves are falling, as produced volumes are not being fully replaced with new discoveries. But Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister only now acknowledges the need for “energy transition”. Where has this man been for the last five years?
An offshore wind is blowing strong, enjoying a global embrace, now a potential US$1 trillion industry, expected to increase 15-fold by 2040. The IEA sees offshore wind capable of annually generating 420,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) worldwide, over 18 times global electricity demand in 2019. And methods are improving. Normally built in the ocean on a continental shelf or in shallow waters, 40 to 50 metres deep, offshore wind farms, using floating turbines, can now operate further from coastlines thus benefiting from higher wind speeds and using undersea cables to transmit electricity to shore.
Great benefits abound. Offshore wind energy is more abundant and consistent than on-shore, its faster speeds exponentially increasing energy production. Additionally, the cost of offshore wind turbines has dropped by 67 per cent since 2012, making the sector unstoppable. What has this government been doing? For years I said we are wasting the wind blowing abundantly offshore; that Big Oil is using their very offshore oil platforms to mount wind turbines, while we speak to the multinationals only of oil and gas.
Not even Covid-19 has stopped global investment in offshore wind energy. This increased 319 per cent in the first half of 2020, new projects totalling US$35 billion, more than all of 2019, according to Bloomberg NEF. And countries all over are capitalising. The US is now fast-tracking development and “could generate an estimated 7,200 TWh of energy per year, nearly twice the country’s current energy consumption rate.” But, as usual, Trinidad and Tobago under Rowley is missing out. And this irresponsible nation is not demanding action. Just longing to be “jammin’ still”!
On the wider renewable front, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says after Covid, renewable energy could power global economic growth, stimulating increased global GDP of almost US$100 trillion between now and 2050; that the renewable-based energy transformation will create more millions of jobs, save the planet and improve human welfare. What an opportunity for humanity.
But this flat-footed country is totally unprepared to capitalise. The World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index says, “successful transition to clean energy depends on strong regulatory frameworks and stable policies”. For five years, I warned the Government about the coming of renewable energy.
Do we have “the regulatory frameworks and policies”? How about investment incentives, targets, storage and role of the national grid among a host of issues to facilitate development of this critical new sector? Local conglomerate ANSA McAL is investing in a solar park in the Dominican Republic. No opportunity here! Barbados already has a National Energy Policy (BNEP) “designed to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy”.
Enlightened leadership has been putting that country always ahead of Trinidad and Tobago, a nation hobbled by the scandalous irresponsibility of both its people and its Prime Minister.