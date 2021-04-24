Last year, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley asked his Covid-19 Road to Recovery team to determine “where, with what and how should we diversify our economy, in light of the recent oil shocks”.
Amazing! Four years before, in 2016, we had most severe shocks. Energy revenue dropped precipitously from $19 billion to under $2 billion from a permanent global energy revolution. Anyone with a modicum of understanding would have seen then that we either diversify or die.
But for five years Keith Rowley buried his pate in the sand, fulminating: “diversification, diversification! It’s an annoying word!” And when he did venture forth intellectually, he produced this gem: “diversification means finding the things we can do and just do them”. No strategy. No research. No planning. Mere elementariness. And this man was re-elected prime minister. We are paying for our paltry politics, unable to “escape the culture”, as Lloyd Best perennially warned.
Now a new study from leading energy research firm, Wood Mackenzie, says global oil demand will begin to fall as early as 2023 with Brent crude reaching US$10 by 2050 if countries move aggressively to limit global warming to two degrees Celsius, as required by the Paris Accord. Whilst acknowledging this is not their “best-case forecast”, the firm’s vice-president, Ann-Louise Hittle, says “the oil and gas industry cannot be complacent. The risks from robust climate-change policy and rapidly changing technology are too great”. Hittle sees the end of Big Oil and the rise of Big Energy as upstream revenue dwindles and there is “new cash flow from renewables, hydrogen and carbon capture storage (CCS)”.
For five years I warned this Government about the renewable energy revolution, but intellectually fossilised by fossil fuels, they just did not understand.
Well, that energy revolution will now accelerate. Three days ago, at his Climate Summit, US President Joe Biden set a new US target of 50-52 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 compared with 2005 levels. All countries attending the summit, including Russia and China, set new reduction targets by 2030. Based on 1990 levels, Russia will reduce by 75 per cent; the European Union by 55 per cent; and the UK, 78 per cent by 2035; on 2005 levels; Canada will reduce by 40-45 per cent; China, 65 per cent; and India, 33-35 per cent; and on 2013 levels Japan will reduce by 46 per cent. And oil and gas producers Canada, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the US, representing 40 per cent of global output, will form a “net zero” group to develop strategies for reducing emissions and developing carbon capture technologies.
Things are moving. Britain will ban the sale of new gas and diesel vehicles by 2030, and invest billions in green hydrogen. Germany will spend US$46 billion on renewable power and electric vehicles. Australia, with abundant wind and solar resources, wants to become a “renewable superpower”. France and Norway are already exporting green electricity. And the world’s longest sub-sea electricity cable, 720km across the North Sea between Norway and Britain, will be Norway’s seventh sub-sea inter-connector for exporting its abundant hydro power to its neighbours. But Trinidad and Tobago is wasting the North-East trade winds blowing abundantly and constantly on our North and East coasts.
Most significantly, last Sunday in Shanghai, US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart agreed America and China, the world’s two biggest emitters, will collaborate on “the climate crisis” despite geopolitical tensions between them. Observers say this Sino/US collaboration “will accelerate the world’s transition from fossil fuels”.
The financial world is also on board as I have previously reported. The World Bank has a US$50 billion Action Plan on Climate Change; and the International Monetary Fund is prioritising climate issues, requiring investors to disclose their climate vulnerability; and measuring a country’s financial situation also by its preparation for climate change. And Kerry has now announced that six US banks have committed US$4.15 trillion to finance low carbon projects by 2030, with US asset managers making more than US$19 trillion in commitments. Shareholder activism is also growing, individual investors moving billions into funds that prioritise sustainability and demanding companies show improvements in environmental commitment to qualify for funding.
Pushed by “shareholder pressure”, Big Oil is going green as well. All “super-majors”—BP, Shell, Chevron, Total, Eni and Exxon—have already pumped billions into renewable energy projects. Big Business is also joining the “Green Gold Rush”. The Financial Times reports billionaire mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest moving into green hydrogen production. He sees world energy changing unrecognisably “in 15 years”, and says “any country which does not take green energy very seriously will get left behind”.
Trinidad and Tobago is already way behind. Its Prime Minister, after ten years in pivotal leadership positions, including five as opposition leader, now pathetically asks “where, with what and how to diversify our economy”. Scandalous! Consequently, we have no new foreign revenue streams, the lifeblood of this economy. Meanwhile, the Petrotrin refinery and Point Lisas Industrial Estate are being converted into two “macco” junkyards by the utter ineptitude of this Government. Soon, instead of oil and gas, we will be exporting scrap-iron. What a legacy, Rowley!