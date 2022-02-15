Search for a way forward

The Executive Director of the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) has described the Government’s decision to repatriate the people on board the vessel at the centre of the latest involving Venezuelan nationals attempting to gain entry to Trinidad and Tobago as shocking.
She said it violated the spirit, if not the substance, of the requirement for an independent investigation into exactly what took place.
From early in the day, after news broke that a one-year-old baby boy making the crossing with 38 other desperate passengers trying to make safe landing here was killed by Coast Guard fire, there have been calls for an “independent investigation” into what exactly transpired.
We know that the Coast Guard issued a statement as to what occurred, including the fact that they had fired on the vessel. The statement said nothing as to whether they were returning fire. That sounded fair enough, for starters. Except the persons on board pretty swiftly contradicted this version of those proceedings.
Such statements were made while those doing the talking were being held in detention at the Chaguaramas Heliport. Initially, the Prime Minister had expressed condolences. He was reported to have held talks with the Venezuelan Vice President, not the President himself. Mr Maduro expressed concern that the incident be handled in such a way as not to damage the demonstrably cordial relations between both governments.
From the earliest moments after this incident became known, the drumbeat began to be heard of the need for an “independent investigation”. The initial enquiry by the Coast Guard leadership, and a parallel one by the TTPS do not qualify, informed, expert opinion insists. What is being called for in some of these quarters is an agreement by both governments to the appointment of persons of their own choosing in whom they would repose confidence to mount such an enquiry.
Such is yet to be agreed upon, more than a week after this incident. The waters are said to have already been muddied, however, by statements coming from both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition on this side. He called the incident an accident, she accused the Coast Guard personnel of murder. Both of these constituted, in the minds of anxious, informed sentiment, unnecessary rushes to judgment.
More fundamentally, however, is the view from the CCHR and other critical social sector voices that the Government has thus far, once again, neglected to shoulder what are said to be its obligations under the protocols regarding the 1967 Convention on Refugees.
Insisting, again, that “an independent investigation” is an absolute requirement for the arrival at any semblance of conscientious effort, one authoritative opinion is that not enough of the facts are at our disposal.
An proper way forward should involve the following: if the alleged act is deemed to be contrary to established operating procedures, the question is whether it was in breach of T&T criminal laws, as the event is reported as having occurred in T&T waters; also if it’s determined that the victim and the others were asylum seekers, whether there was a breach of T&T’s obligations under the Geneva Convention on Refugees; also whether there was a breach of obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child; also whether, if there was a breach of the Coast Guard standard operating procedure, if any military law was breached.
These are starting given as starting points. At the end of the day, diplomacy may prevail and the matter might peter out. We must proceed with caution, is the advice being given to commentators on the issue.
What is known as to what has transpired thus far, does not qualify as satisfactory in the fact-finding exercise.
One question already arisen is this: if the people on the boat have been sent back, can we assume their statements have been taken into account, given that it has already been reported they have contradicted what the Coast Guard has issued?
Cynically also, one view is that “diplomacy” may prevail, and the matter could get swept under the carpet, ultimately. There is said to be too much at stake between the governments in Caracas and in Port of Spain. One other expert view, from a renowned Trinidad and Tobago academic in international relations, and on South-South relations, is that the country’s policy of “non-intervention and non-interference” is tacit support for the government in Caracas.
This latest incident would do nothing to staunch the flow of people fleeing Venezuela, for any number of reasons.
What the Government did in this instance was to have again neglected the imperative for beginning a process for determining who is who on these voyages. There are those persons whose cases need to be examined, to see who qualifies being treated as genuine refugees and asylum seekers. The accepted wisdom is that there are many.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist