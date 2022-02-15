Search for a way forward

Clearly frustrated by his Cabinet’s experience with some permanent secretaries, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has publicly floated the idea of recruiting private-sector managers to do the job.

Apart from the sheer tactlessness of broad-brushing the ­nation’s cadre of top public service professionals, Dr Rowley’s instinct to fast-track a solution by solving a problem with another potential problem is a risky short-cut that could create more problems than it solves.