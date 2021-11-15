The t-shirt disappeared from my collection a long time ago, but I remember its message well. “Think global, act local”, with a gorgeous blue and green logo. Message and merchandise emerged from Barbados 27 years ago at the 1994 United Nations Global Conference on the Sustainable Development of SIDS (Small Island Developing States).
So it was with some irony that Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, would say in the first line of her much-heralded speech at COP26, the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, that “the pandemic has taught us that national solutions to global problems do not work”.
In context – the Covid-19 pandemic – Mottley is correct. She meant that in an emergency the scale of the climate crisis, we need a joined-up, globally coordinated effort. Much more money to mitigate the disastrous effects of climate change; a lot it from wealthy sinners to poor sufferers. Much more aggressive target setting.
Low-lying small island states may be most vulnerable; but everyone is. They all share this planet. Opt-outs aren’t available. Climate degradation by one nation doesn’t stop at its borders. As the World Health Organisation said of Covid-19, we haven’t beaten it anywhere until we’ve beaten it everywhere. SIDS 1994 and the Barbados Programme of Action that emerged from it were wide in scope. They tackled a range of development challenges facing small island states, of which climate change was one.
Nevertheless, Mottley might have calibrated that part of her message a little more carefully. Small states like ours can introduce aggressive policies and penalties for building and development that have an impact on coral reefs, mangroves and sea defences. From big hotel projects, to much smaller home constructions. Building carelessly and without proper planning considerations can endanger an island’s defences against the rising sea. Do that enough times, and the impact could be felt island-wide.
Carelessly disposing of plastics and other garbage into waterways reduces a country’s ability to control flooding – from the sea; or from rivers flooded by heavier rainfall, and for which natural drainage has been severely impaired. Sea level rises and unpredictable rainfall are both effects of climate change. National solutions are absolutely necessary.
Well-intentioned governments of big-polluting nations like the Joe Biden administration know that they have to take the lead in slowing climate change (even if, in 2021, there’s a hint of bolted horses and stable doors about the effort); but Biden isn’t going to do for us what we ought to be doing for ourselves. There’ll be no big state riding to our rescue. The most effective form of defence is self-defence.
It’s similar to Covid-19 vaccine availability. Even if a country like T&T is successful in its fight for access in the global marketplace, it will not have the intended impact if a significant number of people won’t take the vaccines. Even though pan-regional health authorities such as PAHO assist, it’s mainly on the governments and local health authorities to aggressively promote self-help; and on the citizenry to take the responsibility.
On optics, COP26 was well-staged. The conference organisers in Glasgow created an intimate setting for world leaders that maximised photo ops, and the photos were out-of-this-world good. The speeches were generally well-crafted. One of the best photos was Biden clasping hands with Mottley, one of the conference’s rock stars.
Mottley is a superb communicator, both at the lectern and on TV, where she doesn’t suffer fools gladly. Her quip to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour likening a climate solution to a cure for male pattern baldness was pure gold. She telegraphs leadership and can-do on a range of issues, including the attempt by the previous government in Guyana to remain in office despite losing the 2020 election. She showed courage. She also showed in her relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – which led to early opening of the door to a donation of India manufactured vaccines earlier this year – that she’s a networker without equal.
But Mottley schmoozed the wrong Joe. The Joe who holds the cards on climate change in Washington is Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator for coal-mining West Virginia. The makeup of the 100 strong US senate is 50/50, and Democrats have majority control only because tie-breaking power resides in the Vice-President, Kamala Harris. Manchin, whose family has a financial stake in a coal mining company, has blocked the most important part of Biden’s climate change agenda.
Biden’s plan to replace coal and gas-fired power plants with cleaner alternatives of solar, wind and nuclear energy is part of his budget bill before Congress. White House staffers are now re-writing that part of the bill. If it’s watered down, America cannot meet its part of the bargain struck over the weekend in Glasgow.
According to BBC figures, China – whose leader Xi Xinping did not attend COP26 – is the world’s biggest CO2 polluter with 11.5 million tonnes a year. The US in second place emits less than half of that (five million tonnes), but per-capita, it is the world’s worst polluter.
Biden’s Democrats losing the 2022 midterm elections is a distinct possibility, according to pollsters. Legislative control could return to the Republican party, which is pro-industry and less friendly to climate change reduction policies.
We can’t win the fight against climate degradation unless we engage our populations, regardless of whether they have policy making muscle. In many countries an engaged and informed populace has that thing that policymakers need before they can even get started…..votes.
The author is a media consultant. He can be contacted via his website, oringordon.com