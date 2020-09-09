Senate shame

What part did the whites and Syrians play in the termination of train transport in 1968 in Trinidad and Tobago? Leading to the hell in a coconut shell traffic that the population suffers from? The millions of hours in wasted labour? The millions of tons of toxic emissions? The billions of dollars in gas? The billions of dollars of wear and tear, not only in machinery but on human health?
What part did the whites and Syrians play in destroying the tropical agrarian economy laid down by the French and British agronomists in Trinidad and Tobago between the late 18th century and 1962? The Imperial College of Tropical Agriculture? Cocoa, citrus, coconut, coffee, sugar? Did the Syrian and white peoples try to shut down the St Augustine Nurseries to build houses?
Did the white and Syrian peoples shut down Caroni (1975) Limited in the early years of this century? And further take all the assets of this company, its sugar cane livestock feeding centre, its labs, its buildings and research facilities, its 77,000 acres of land, its two sugar mills at Couva and St Madeleine, and crash them? Little by little, frittering away these lands to business elites and political friends?
Did the white and Syrian peoples try to bring ALCOA and Alutrint here? To sell cheap gas, our national patrimony, for peanuts? And 11 other heavy gas-based industries? And wasted millions of dollars in this Master Gas Plan, when we did not have the gas to support it? ALCOA would have been 100 per cent owned by the Americans; Alutrint would have been controlled eventually by the Chinese. Why were Mr Manning and Dr Rowley so strong in advocating for these industries, in the face of the health and ecological cost involved? And, a ruling by a High Court judge, in 2010, that the Government had not taken measures to safely dispose of the hugely toxic Spent Pot Lining?
Did the whites and Syrians, the alleged oppressors of “these” “black and brown brothers and sisters”, give Malcolm Jones a bligh? And rob this nation of tens of millions of dollars? And shut down Petrotrin, mothball it, put it out like a cow to graze on gravel? And then declare that “we” making a “profit”, on the basis of returns of one out of four components of the successor holding company?
Did the Syrians and whites import hundreds of thousands of our “black and brown” brothers and sisters from the other Caribbean nations and allot to them the worst educational facilities, the worst public health facilities, allot them to ghettos and yards and tenements and schemes in high rises and convert them into electoral cash?
Did our Syrian and white brothers and sisters create PNM and UNC political cultures, high on kuchoor, comess, corruption, crime, patronage and low on vision and genuine, ital, development? The politicisation of development itself?
I am not guessing or quoting from textbooks. I worked in Port of Spain at the Elections and Boundaries main office on Queen Street and at the St Ann’s and San Fernando offices in the 1970s. I worked at the Population Programme Division of the Ministry of Health on Independence Square in the 1970s.
I wrote, consulting with 40 experts and scientists at The University of the West Indies, in 2002, the Caroni Position Paper, outlining a programme of the development of the Caroni Lands, to lever the nation into an altered economic trajectory. The PNM rejected this plan, choosing the mega Debe-to-Mon Desir highway and the mega Master Gas Plan.
I, and five communities in Chatham, La Brea, Otaheite, Claxton Bay, Pranz Gardens and Savonetta waged a lengthy and successful social war against the State’s master gas plan. I warned the Government about mothballing Petrotrin.
Hitler’s grotesque ideology of Aryan perfection and Semitic devilry was based on ideas picked up in books. There was no historical justification for his ideas. It was illusory. And based on these twin illusions, he led millions of his mesmerised people to their death; as well as the deaths of over six million Semitic peoples, Gypsies, and over forty million Russians, British, American and Commonwealth citizens.
Racial hysteria and scandalous grotesquerie is the last refuge of failed visions and politics.
It is easy to pick on the minority races, and choose to “fight” for the “oppressed” majority races. Recently we have seen vicious attacks on a Venezuelan teenager and a Chinese family. It is easy to stand in the Senate and pick on the whites and the Syrians. Easy targets. It is much harder to pick on Indians. Or Africans. Because if you pick out any of these groups, there will be uproar, racial backfire! Ours is a cosmopolitan society; we should cherish our diversity, our less populous heritages, not attack them with textbook epithets and imported jargon (one per cent).
There is a simple rule. Martin Luther King Jr uttered it very nicely. Let us judge each other, not by the colour of our skin, but by the content of our characters. Simple. Racism is a disease, a pathology, the single most significant hindrance to national development. Because our politics is based on race. And our development is accordingly race-based. What a shame on the national character.
What a shame on the Senate which allowed Mr Nakhid to pull his race-card, to get away with the glorification of his political defeat.